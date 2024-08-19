Michigan Bed Bug Specialists Expands Capacity With Addition Of Second Heat Assault Unit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MBBS heat assault

MBBS Logo

MBBS is proud to announce the addition of a second Heat Assault unit to its fleet, significantly enhancing its ability to service large commercial properties

- Allan BosselMARSHALL, MICHIGAN, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Michigan Bed Bug Specialists proudly announces the of a Heat Assault unit, for its fleet significantly boosting its capacity to cater to large scale facilities and commercial properties. This expansion enables the company to efficiently treat up to 20 rooms or facilities spacious as 20,000 feet in a single session. With this enhancement the company aims to serve buildings, retirement homes, assisted living facilities and large residential properties.Allan Bossel, who represents Michigan Bed Bug Specialists conveyed his enthusiasm regarding this advancement; "We are excited, about doubling our treatment capacity with the inclusion of our Heat Assault unit. Our expanded fleet allows us to provide our one day treatments throughout Michigan spanning from Detroit to Grand Rapids and extending down to the Indiana border. Backed by a 98% success rate and guaranteed outcomes our team is dedicated to delivering service and peace of mind for our customers.”While some companies offer remediation or heat treatments ( without specifying their equipment) Michigan Bed Bug Specialists emphasizes the efficacy of the Heat Assault system. To ensure you receive value for your investment always request the Heat Assault by its name.The companys improved capabilities have positioned it as a choice, for those in need of trustworthy and thorough bed bug solutions. By prioritizing same day outcomes, Michigan Bed Bug Specialists is consistently establishing itself as a leading provider of bed bug elimination services in the area.For details or to arrange a consultation please visit the website https;//michiganbbs/. Reach out via email at ....Information about Michigan Bed Bug Specialists;Michigan Bed Bug Specialists specializes in cutting edge bed bug treatments utilizing a blend of powerful Heat Assault units and targeted spray applications. With guaranteed effectiveness and a focus, on client contentment they cater to commercial and multiunit properties throughout Michigan.Contact Details;Michigan Bed Bug SpecialistsAllan BosselWebsite; https;//michiganbbs/Phone; (269) 291 0151Email; ...

