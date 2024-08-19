Careyaya's AI-Driven Elder Care Platform Chosen For Pioneering Research Partnership At Duke University Palliative Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovative study aims to evaluate impact of tech-enabled caregiving on patient outcomes and caregiver well-being.

- Neal K. Shah, CEO of CareYaya TRIANGLE PARK, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CareYaya Technologies, a leading innovator in AI-powered elder care solutions, has been selected for a groundbreaking research partnership with Duke University's Palliative Care program. The research will evaluate the impact of CareYaya's innovative caregiving platform on patient outcomes and caregiver well-being.The collaboration, led by Dr. Jessica Ma , Assistant Professor at Duke University School of Medicine, will focus on patients of Duke Palliative Care. The study aims to quantify the effects of CareYaya's technology-driven approach on patient functional status, caregiver burnout, and healthcare utilization outcomes.Dr. Chris Jones, Outpatient Medical Director and Clinical Vice-Chief of Duke Palliative Care, expressed enthusiasm for the research: "This research partnership with CareYaya represents an exciting opportunity to explore innovative solutions in senior care technology. By leveraging AI and a network of thousands of healthcare student caregivers, CareYaya could address the critical shortage in the caregiving workforce while potentially improving patient outcomes. We're eager to see how this tech-enabled approach can benefit our patients and their families, offering what I think could be a scalable solution to the growing demands of our aging population.""With the growing demand for senior care services and the increasing strain on caregivers, there's an urgent need for innovative solutions to support both patients and their families," said Neal K. Shah , CEO of CareYaya. "This partnership with Duke University will allow us to rigorously evaluate and refine our AI-powered platform to revolutionize affordable care delivery. The healthcare industry is moving towards value-based care, and CareYaya is at the forefront of this shift. By providing concrete evidence of reduced hospitalizations and emergency room visits, we're building a strong case for Medicare reimbursement of tech-enabled caregiving services. Positive outcomes could influence Medicare programs like GUIDE to expand their definition of reimbursable care, potentially including innovative models like CareYaya."Key aspects of the study include:-Assessing improvements in patients' functional status through CareYaya's care network;-Measuring reduction in caregiver burnout using validated assessment tools;-Analyzing impact on healthcare utilization, including reduction in emergency room visits and hospitalizations;-Evaluating the effectiveness of CareYaya's AI-driven matching algorithm for patient-caregiver pairing.The study builds on CareYaya's success in mobilizing over 10,000 college students nationwide as caregivers for seniors with serious illnesses. By leveraging this unique workforce and advanced AI technology, CareYaya aims to address critical challenges in senior care access and quality.The partnership underscores the growing recognition of technology's role in addressing healthcare challenges. By combining CareYaya's innovative platform with Duke's healthcare expertise, the study aims to pave the way for more effective, compassionate, and efficient palliative care support at home.For more information about CareYaya and this groundbreaking partnership, visit or contact:CareYaya Health Technologies...###About CareYayaCareYaya is one of America's fastest-growing health tech startups, operating a platform that connects people with caregivers that are uniquely all students in the healthcare field. As an applied research lab, CareYaya also pioneers AI and neurotechnology solutions to enhance caregiving for aging and seriously ill populations. CareYaya's mission is to empower family caregivers and create a better future for care through innovative technology and partnerships with forward-thinking health systems. Learn more at .About Duke Palliative CareDuke Palliative Care is a renowned program within the Duke University Health System, dedicated to improving the quality of life for patients with serious illnesses and their families. Through expert medical care, pain management, and emotional support, Duke Palliative Care strives to enhance comfort and well-being at every stage of illness.

