Let's Do Lunch

You could call being the first U.S. city to end childhood hunger an audacious goal.

But Kids' Meals , a Houston nonprofit focused on feeding children aged five and younger whose families face economic challenges, is confident they're up to the task. And, in June, the organization took a huge step toward achieving it with the groundbreaking of a new location thanks to an by Regions Bank's New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) team .

“Today was a humbling moment and we are especially grateful for the generous support we've received from Houston's philanthropic community, investors and volunteers as we couldn't do it without them,” said Beth Harp, CEO of Kids' Meals, Inc., during the groundbreaking.“The growth made possible by the Greater Houston community is incredible and we look forward to feeding and serving thousands more Houston-area children in our new facility upon completion in mid-2025.”

That new 50,000 square-foot facility will provide a vital boost to Kids' Meals' food preparation, storage and meal distribution capabilities by allowing the organization to serve 26,000 preschool-aged children each weekday by 2031. It's a long way from the organization's 2006 beginnings with two vans delivering meals. Since then, the van fleet has grown to 21, with Kids' Meals providing more than 14 million meals to children across 50-plus Houston-area zip codes. They're on track to deliver 2.7 million meals this year alone.

Regions served as the NMTC investor with BlueHub Capital , a national nonprofit community development finance organization, providing the NMTC allocation. The funding supports the retention of 46 permanent full-time employees and will more than triple the number of meals served each year from 2.1 million to 6.5 million.

The Kids' Meals NMTC investment by Regions is just one of several recent projects helping expand access to quality jobs, health care, education and additional critical services in under-resourced communities. The team also invested in community projects in Miami and Dallas , among additional cities and towns.

“The New Markets Tax Credit program is an important resource that helps nonprofits grow and address many community issues,” said Courtney Nolan, New Markets Tax Credit relationship manager for Regions Bank.“Through the New Markets Tax Credit program, we can enhance our mission of service and help build inclusive prosperity for all. We're proud to be part of the team supporting Kids' Meals, and we know it will make a real and meaningful difference in the lives of children and families across Houston for years to come.”

It's a meaningful difference involving far more than delivering meals. Kids' Meals also works with 70-plus community partners to connect families with a variety of resources like early childhood education and STEM education, case management services, literacy programs, job training and workforce development programs, and community health support.

In addition to the bank's NMTC investment, nearly 20 Regions associates in Houston have also personally invested their time by preparing groceries for families and packing lunches for children during two Kids' Meals volunteer projects.

“Kids' Meals is providing our youngest neighbors with access to nutritious meals to help them grow and thrive,” said Caroline Vérot Moore , Commercial Banking leader and market executive for Regions Bank in Houston.“Their lifechanging work is addressing food insecurity today while working to break the cycle of poverty long-term. Our team is incredibly proud to support their efforts.”

Regions Associates – Part of Kids' Meals' Lunch-Packing Bunch:

We mentioned bank team members have volunteered at Kids' Meals. Here, we learn more from two about why and what it means:

“Nutrition is important for everyone. Investing in children's development helps them reach their full potential. By volunteering with Kids' Meals, we can make a difference in young lives, serve as positive role models and show kindness to elevate our entire community.”

–Tranyce Moore, Commercial Banking administrative assistant

“Kids' Meals feeds more than 8,000 kids per day to help improve their lives. It made us happy to know we could enrich children's lives just by sharing our time. I'm proud to work for a company that values the importance of investing in our community.”

–Cesar Guerra, Commercial Banking relationship manager

About Kids' Meals

In 2024, Kids' Meals will deliver more than 2.7 million free, healthy meals to the homes of hungry preschool-aged children who face debilitating hunger due to extreme poverty. Since 2006, Kids' Meals has delivered more than 14 million meals and connected families to vital wraparound resources to help end the cycle of poverty. Kids' Meals is the only program of its kind in the nation delivering an average of 9,869 free, healthy meals every weekday to 56 Houston-area zip codes. Visit , or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X.