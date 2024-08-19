Iranian President And Malaysian Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Relations And Regional Developments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Malaysian Prime Anwar Ibrahim discussed the latest status of bilateral relations along with the latest developments in the region, during a phone conversation held on Monday.

The Islamic Republic News Agency reported that both sides also reviewed the ongoing negotiations to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

The two sides said that holding a meeting of the heads of Islamic cooperation countries is an effective measure in this direction.