Iranian President And Malaysian Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Relations And Regional Developments
Date
8/19/2024 2:00:13 PM
QNA
Tehran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim discussed the latest status of bilateral relations along with the latest developments in the region, during a phone conversation held on Monday.
The Islamic Republic News Agency reported that both sides also reviewed the ongoing negotiations to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.
The two sides said that holding a meeting of the heads of Islamic cooperation countries is an effective measure in this direction.
