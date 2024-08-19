Tim Jenkins Joins DATAMARK Technologies As Chief Strategy Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Industry veteran to strengthen client engagement, drive growth and lead strategic planning initiatives to advance DATAMARK Technologies and clients' transition to NG9-1-1

DATAMARK Technologies , a leader in interoperable solutions for public safety location services, has hired Tim Jenkins as Chief Strategy Officer. In his new role, Mr. Jenkins will foster relationships with current and new clients, identify and evaluate strategic partnerships and business development opportunities, provide guidance and leadership in strategic planning processes and initiatives, and identify growth opportunities, among other responsibilities.

Mr. Jenkins' work will ensure that the organization remains at the cutting edge of public safety innovation and continues to deliver solutions that meet the highest standards of interoperability and effectiveness to support the transition to Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1). His position is crucial to advancing DATAMARK Technologies' position as an industry leader that is shaping the future of public safety technology.

"DATAMARK Technologies is focused on improving public safety through accurate location services," said Mitch Pinkston, CEO at DATAMARK Technologies. "Tim brings extensive experience leading and empowering public safety teams and driving exceptional customer experiences that align with our mission. I look forward to what he will contribute to DATAMARK Technologies as we continue to bring value to current and future customers."

Mr. Jenkins joins the DATAMARK Technologies team with nearly 40 years of experience directing large-scale initiatives and leading teams in the 9-1-1 and wireless communications industries. In his most recent role as President, Terrestrial and Wireless Networks Segment at Comtech Telecommunications Corporation, Mr. Jenkins oversaw the development and deployment of the Nation's first IP-based 9-1-1 call routing network and replicable implementation processes. In addition, he has held leadership positions with General Dynamics Information Technology, where he was Vice President, 9-1-1 Solutions and with Intrado Life and Safety Services, where he worked as Senior Vice President/General Manager – Wireline Division.

Mr. Jenkins holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Ohio Northern University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Ohio State University. He is also an active member of the National Emergency Numbers Association (NENA) and the Association for Public Communications Officials (APCO).

About DATAMARK Technologies

DATAMARK Technologies provides a new era of 9-1-1 and redefines interoperability for the public safety industry. The company combines DATAMARK, Michael Baker International's public safety division known for best-in-class geographic information systems (GIS) data management and software solutions, with Digital Data Technologies, LLC (DDT), a top-tier Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) location services provider.

This strategic union heralds a new era of 9-1-1 and redefines geospatial data management for the public safety industry. DATAMARK Technologies offers a fully integrated solution that empowers public safety agencies to manage, maintain and leverage GIS data to the highest industry standards. The unified approach breaks down barriers of data silos to improve call routing accuracy, offer seamless discrepancy resolution and provide unwavering location fidelity for call takers with enhanced interoperability.

For more information about DATAMARK Technologies, visit DATAMARKGIS or DDTI .

