Clarimed Principal Louisa Harvey Selected As Judge For Prestigious Pharmapack Awards 2025

CHADDS FORD, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a testament to its growing influence in the medical device industry, ClariMed, Inc. announces a prestigious appointment: Louisa Harvey , Principal and Founder at ClariMed, has been selected to judge the internationally renowned Pharmapack Awards 2025. This selection places ClariMed at the forefront of innovation in pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery, reinforcing its position as a global leader in human-centered medical device development .Louisa Harvey brings over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry to her role as a Pharmapack Awards judge. With an MSc in Industrial Pharmaceutical Science, Louisa has established herself as a thought leader in medical device usability. Her expertise spans various product areas, from handheld auto-injectors to large surgical systems, making her uniquely qualified to evaluate innovations across the awards' diverse categories."Louisa's selection as a Pharmapack Awards judge is a recognition of her significant contributions to the field," said Kelley Kendle, CEO of ClariMed. "Her passion for medical device usability and her track record of driving innovation align perfectly with ClariMed's mission to revolutionize how medical products are brought to market."The Pharmapack Awards 2025, which have undergone significant changes, will celebrate excellence across eight categories:Delivery & Device InnovationPackaging InnovationStart-Up InnovationEco-DesignPatient-Centric DesignFuture Leader (New category)Woman of the Year (New category)Packaging Company of the Year (New category)Louisa Harvey commented, "As the founder of Harvey Medical Consulting in 2012 and co-founder of the Medical Human Factors Network in 2018, I've been dedicated to raising the bar for human factors work in the UK and beyond. Being chosen as a judge for the Pharmapack Awards 2025 is an exciting opportunity to continue this mission on a global stage. I'm particularly looking forward to evaluating innovations in patient-centric design and eco-friendly solutions, areas that are crucial for the future of our industry."Louisa's regular presentations at international conferences on device usability and ethics have established her as a respected voice in the field. Her role in the Pharmapack Awards judging panel will allow her to bring this expertise to bear in recognizing and promoting excellence in pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery innovations.The Pharmapack Awards 2025 will provide winners with industry-wide recognition, exposure to peers, partners, and prospective clients, extensive media coverage, and increased brand credibility. The awards ceremony will take place at Pharmapack in Paris on January 22nd, 2025.Companies interested in submitting entries for the Pharmapack Awards 2025 can find more information at Awards Pharmapack Europe.About ClariMedClariMed is a premier human-centered medical device development and regulatory services company that accelerates time to market, enhances patient safety, and enables innovation for pharmaceutical and MedTech teams. Our unique approach integrates human factors at the core of device development and regulatory pathways, ensuring a "quality by design" process that maximizes value for patients, customers, and shareholders.For media inquiries, please contact: ...

