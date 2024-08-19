CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO. DECLARES DIVIDEND
Date
8/19/2024 1:30:44 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 19, 2024 the Board of Directors of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) declared a regular quarterly dividend of
ten (10) cents per share, payable September 20, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close
of business on September 5, 2024.
SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
MENAFN19082024003732001241ID1108576470
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.