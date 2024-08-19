CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO. DECLARES DIVIDEND

( MENAFN - PR Newswire) NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 19, 2024 the Board of Directors of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) declared a regular quarterly dividend of ten (10) cents per share, payable September 20, 2024 to of record at the close of business on September 5, 2024.

