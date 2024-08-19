Vital Pet Life Named To 2024 Inc. 5000 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Donie Yamamoto, Founder & CEO of Vital Pet LifeLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. revealed that Vital Pet Life is on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other brands gained national exposure on the Inc. 5000."We are honored to be a repeat honoree on this year's Inc. 5000 list," says Vital Pet Life founder and CEO Donie Yamamoto.“This past year our small, purpose driven brand worked tirelessly to shift the business-as-usual narrative in the pet industry through strategic collaborative partnerships, third party testing and science backed formulations.”The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to .“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”“We're grateful for our Vital Pet Life team and partners who are dedicated to caring for and healing animals while bringing positive change in the pet wellness space. By ensuring ethical sourcing, prioritizing transparency and verified sustainability claims, pet consumers are guaranteed trustworthy, certified products that help their pets thrive and do not strip our oceans of valuable resources,” says Donie Yamamoto.About Vital Pet LifeDonie Yamamoto founded Vital Pet Life in 2017, with a mission of sustainability, transparency, and animal advocacy. In 2024, she made the seventh annual Inc. Female Founders list, honoring 250 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place. Vital Pet Life is a certified WBENC woman-owned business and a member of rePurpose Global, Sustainable Packaging Coalition, is Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified sustainable and ORIVO origin-certified. Learn more atMethodologyCompanies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

