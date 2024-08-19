Inventhelp Inventor Develops An Improved Hose For Ice Resurfacing Machines (TRO-1200)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a way to prevent the cost to install a new hose on ice resurfacing machines if the driver starts to drive away without disconnected the hose," said an inventor from Georgetown, Ontario, "so I invented BREAKAWAY FLANGE. This allows a

Zamboni to easily get filled with water and can also break free without damaging anything."

The patent-pending invention automatically breaks free if the driver forgets to remove the filler hose and drives off. It also keeps the hose assembly from being ripped off the wall, protecting expensive hose equipment from major damage that disrupts operations and is very costly to repair. This convenient, durable, and reliable device is user-friendly, safe, and cost-effective. It would provide peace of mind for those who operate ice resurfacing machines as well as water tank trucks. The inventor has created a prototype.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp.

