Care Resource Announces $30,000 In Funding From The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation To Increase Access To Quality Oral Health Care In 2024-2025

Care Resource is proud to announce a grant of $30,000 from the Delta Community Care Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of California and affiliates. This funding, made possible through the Access to Care Grants Program, is dedicated to securing and increasing access to quality, affordable oral care across the 15 states and Washington, D.C. where the company operates.

Since 2011, the Community Care Foundation has contributed more than $150 million to local community partners. The goal of these partnerships is to increase access to care, address health disparities, drive health equity and promote innovation in the oral health field.

According to Ausline Perry, Director of Dental Care Services, "The award will allow Care Resource's Dental Services Department to expand oral health services using state-of-the-art equipment. This funding is critical to ensuring optimal patient care, safety, and operational efficiency, as well as meeting the needs of the growing number of patients seeking dental care especially at our Broward health center."

"Through this strategic grant, Care Resource can continue to provide indispensable services to the most vulnerable in the communities it serves and positively influence the lives of more individuals," said Manuel Casas, DMD, Dental Clinical Director.

Care Resource's Dental Services Department provides general dentistry to uninsured and underinsured patients. Services include dental exams and radiographs, preventive services, fillings, night guards, crowns and bridges, removable prosthetics, minor oral surgery or selected root canal therapy, and nutritional & smoking cessation counseling.

About Care Resource:

Care Resource is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization and a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) with four locations in Midtown Miami, Little Havana, Miami Beach, and Fort Lauderdale. The health center provides comprehensive health and support services to address the full healthcare needs of South Florida's pediatric, adolescent, and adult populations. For more information, please visit .

About Delta Dental Community Care Foundation

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of California and its affiliated companies, including Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania and Delta Dental of New York, Inc. Since 2011, the Community Care Foundation has awarded more than $150 million in funding and support to increase access to quality dental care, oral health education and to advance scientific research across the company's 15-state service area and Washington, D.C. For more information about the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation, please visit

About Delta Dental of California and affiliates

Since 1955, Delta Dental of California and affiliates has offered comprehensive, high-quality oral health care coverage to millions of enrollees and built the strongest network of dental providers in the country. The Delta Dental of California enterprise includes its affiliates Delta Dental Insurance Company; Delta Dental of Pennsylvania; Delta Dental of New York, Inc.; Delta Dental of the District of Columbia; Delta Dental of Delaware, Inc.; and Delta Dental of West Virginia, and provides dental benefits to more than 31 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia.* All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association based in Oak Brook, Illinois, the not-for-profit national association that through a national network of Delta Dental companies collectively covers millions of people nationwide. For more information about Delta Dental of California and affiliates, please visit .

