Progressive TV Channel Purpletv Adds 20 Additional Markets For The Democratic National Convention

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PurpleTV, which radio and Television Business Report
calls "...a novel new over-the-air television brand that seeks to bridge the divide between Republicans and Democrats..." is rapidly expanding.
PurpleTV's broadcast footprint will now cover cities in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona-the six swing states in the upcoming presidential election-plus Florida and North Carolina. Now, 34 million people in those states can watch PurpleTV, and the channel now reaches more than 40 million people nationwide.
"Millions of people watch free over the air (OTA) television but only 50,000 go to the convention, so we are going to serve blue, purple and even red viewers by broadcasting the DNC over the air," said Matthew Davidge, CEO of PurpleTV.
PurpleTV's market footprint will now expand from three television markets to 23 television markets and focus on states where Democrats polled between 47% and 50% in the 2020 election.
PurpleTV also recently added daily content from popular YouTuber, podcast host, political commentator, and author Brian Tyler Cohen, who has more than six million subscribers on social media and who has interviewed everyone from Mary L. Trump and Gavin Newsom to Beto O'Rourke and Vice President Kamala Harris.
PurpleTV currently broadcasts in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (WWMW), Columbus, Ohio (WXOH), and West Palm Beach, Florida (WBWP). It's expanded channel list will be:
(call sign – channel number – location)
Arizona
KDVD 31.8 Phoenix
Florida
W16CC 16.7 Miami
WBWP 19.1 West Palm Beach
WTBT 45.7 Tampa
WSWF 10.7 Orlando
WKBJ 20.2 Jacksonville
WMMF 19.7 Vero Beach
Georgia
WANN 32.2 Atlanta
WJDO 44.5 Macon
Michigan
W36FH 36.7 Traverse City
Nevada
KPVT 2.2 Las Vegas
KRMF 7.5 Reno, NV
North Carolina
WHEH 41.1 Charlotte
W35DW 45.1 Greenville
Pennsylvania
WZPA 33.1 Philadelphia
Wisconsin
WWMW 16.1 Milwaukee
W23FC 53.7 Eau Claire
WMWI 16.1 Verona
Other
KODF 26.1 Dallas, TX
WXOH 25.1 Columbus, OH
K14PX 14.1 Topeka, KS
KEVA 34.1 Boise, ID
K32FW 32.1 Pierre, SD
Viewers should rescan their TV sets to ensure they get these channels. Connect with PurpleTV on Facebook @WatchPurpleTV, Instagram @WatchPurpleTV, and X @WatchPurpleTV.
