The Bristal At York Avenue Unveils Inspirationstm

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the onset of early memory loss continues to be a national crisis, The Bristal at York Avenue, 1622 York Avenue at 86th Street in Manhattan, is introducing a program designed to meet the needs of residents experiencing this challenge. InspirationsTM is intended for residents who are experiencing early-stage memory loss but do not require the dedicated services associated with a secured memory care unit. InspirationsTM aims to provide each resident with a carefully curated daily schedule of social, cultural, and wellness programs, thoughtfully tailored to their individual abilities and personal preferences. Based on the most up-to-date research on memory loss, this type of tailored programming helps reinforce the dynamic capabilities of neuroplasticity in the brain. This helps residents stay engaged, feel validated, and live their most confident life.

"We understand the unique challenges a resident and their family face in living with mild to moderate memory loss," said Mark

Paretti, Vice President of Resident Experience at The Bristal. "Each individual is transitioning in a manner that is profoundly different than anyone else. We have long recognized that reality, and our response is InspirationsTM, allowing us to provide each resident with a customized experience through a personalized care plan. The result is a routine where they find joy, purpose, comfort, and camaraderie."

Amy Silva-Magalhaes, Chief Operating Officer, emphasized, "Our approach focuses on creating meaningful connections and experiences. We believe in honoring each resident's individuality while providing the support they need to thrive."

The InspirationsTM community at The Bristal will be limited to 20 residents, allowing participants to socially interact with one another, build relationships, and still receive the necessary professional support and aid when needed.

A family atmosphere



"In addition to our commitment to our residents, The Bristal Case Managers also work closely with the resident's family," explained Paretti. "We know the vital role that family members play in this journey. We work together to ensure a transition that honors dignity and enriches life at every stage. This progressive approach supports the unique needs and strengths of each resident, offering a personalized journey focused on empowerment."



Specialized training with

essentiALZ®

The Bristal is working with The Alzheimer's Association's essentiALZ® certification program to educate and train team members on the most up-to-date research about caring for those living with memory loss. Team members learn how to identify challenges, develop strategies to encourage independence, and design success-oriented experiences for residents at The Bristal. The Alzheimer's Association's essentiALZ® certification program is a powerful tool for The Bristal team members to help them better understand residents and allow for an even safer and more caring environment in The Bristal community.

