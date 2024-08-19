Durham School Services' Team Members Thomas Geren And Terry Marinos Awarded By The Idaho Department Of Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thomas Geren, Terry Marinos, and Durham School Services General Manager Sam Ray

Respectively Named Winners of the Special Needs Award and School Bus Driver Trainer of the Year Award

- General Manager Sam Ray, Durham School ServicesWEST ADA, ID, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Durham School Services' Special Education Driver and Evaluator Thomas Geren, and Safety and Training Supervisor Terry Marinos were both recently recognized by the Idaho Department of Education for their unparalleled devotion to providing exemplary service to their students and community. Thomas was named the Special Needs Transportation Award winner, and Terry was named School Bus Driver Trainer of the Year.Both Thomas and Terry were surprised with their respective awards at the Idaho Student Transportation Training Conference in late July. The awards are peer-nominated, and winners are selected by a committee based on how well each nominee has demonstrated excellence in areas such as leadership, safety, integrity, dedication, and more, as described in the nominations.At the award presentation, Dave Swanson, Student Transportation Specialist, Idaho Department of Education, shared that Thomas“has a love for Special Education Transportation (SPED) that is not commonly seen. He puts the safety and comfort of the students above all else. He has taken the time to research all the different types of harnesses, safety restraints, wheelchair securements, and other SPED equipment that is being used by the students and drivers in our district and has conducted training with district staff. This is a shining example of what a SPED driver should be.”Dave described Terry as“an excellent teacher who makes her classroom a very engaging and interactiveexperience. While overseeing the day-to-day operations and supporting her 7-person training team, this nominee also has an assigned morning route daily! She has a positive outlook and works to maintain a positive influence over new hires and current staff as well. Terry has been a key player in her location's training success rate and desires to do what is best for the students, drivers, and monitors.”“Both Thomas and Terry are exceptional team members who holistically embody Durham's and the school district's core values. This is evidenced by their recognition from their peers and the Department of Education,” said General Manager Sam Ray, Durham School Services.“Both awards are extremely well-deserved, and we are proud and grateful to be able to call them our own. Thomas and Terry are constantly raising the bar for themselves and encouraging their peers to strive for excellence in their respective roles and beyond. We want to congratulate Thomas and Terry wholeheartedly and thank them for their dedication and contributions to their students, peers, and community.”-END-About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

Edward Flavin

National Express LLC

+1 630-297-1064

email us here