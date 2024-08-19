Christy's Foundation Launches New Food Relief Program In Northridge To Combat Hunger And Support Local Families

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrate the grand opening of Christy's Foundation's Northridge location on August 29, 2024, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grocery giveaway.

- Christy Dawson, Founder of Christy's FoundationNORTHRIDGE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Christy's Foundation, a leading nonprofit organization committed to combating food insecurity, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new Food Relief Program location in Northridge . The community is invited to join the celebration on August 29, 2024, at the Northridge Mall, located on the first floor across from Old Navy at 9301 Tampa Ave, Northridge, CA 91324. The event will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12:00 PM, followed by a generous grocery giveaway, marking the start of a strengthened commitment to serve the Northridge community.Event Highlights:Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony: The event will commence with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the launch of Christy's Foundation's newest location. Local dignitaries, community leaders, and supporters will be in attendance to celebrate this important milestone. The ribbon-cutting symbolizes more than just the opening of a new center; it represents an expansion of Christy's Foundation's efforts to provide essential resources to those in need .Free Groceries: To celebrate the grand opening, Christy's Foundation will distribute free grocery bags filled with essential items to attendees. Each bag will include fresh produce, dairy products, non-perishable pantry staples, and baked goods. This initiative reinforces the foundation's ongoing commitment to alleviating food insecurity in the community.Thanksgiving Giveaway Sign-Up: As the holiday season approaches, Christy's Foundation is preparing for its annual Thanksgiving Giveaway. Guests at the grand opening will have the opportunity to register to receive a turkey and a complete Thanksgiving meal kit, including stuffing, gravy, and vegetables. Community members can also register online at .Christy Dawson, Founder of Christy's Foundation, expressed her excitement about this significant milestone:“We are thrilled to introduce this vital resource to the Northridge community. Our mission is to provide essential support and make a tangible difference in the lives of families in need. The opening of this new location allows us to extend our reach and impact more lives, one grocery bag at a time.”Event Details:Date: August 29, 2024Time: Ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12:00 PM, followed by grocery distributionLocation: Northridge Mall, 1st floor, across from Old Navy, 9301 Tampa Ave, Northridge, CA 91324Ongoing Initiatives:Christy's Foundation has a long-standing history of providing food relief to underserved communities across Southern California. The Northridge location is the latest addition to their growing network of food distribution centers, each tailored to meet the specific needs of the communities they serve.Weekly Food Distributions in Glendale: Every Wednesday at 12 PM, Christy's Foundation hosts food distribution events at their Glendale location, providing between 10,000 to 11,000 pounds of food weekly. This distribution includes a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, proteins, dairy products, and pantry staples, all aimed at ensuring that families receive balanced and nutritious meals.Event-Based Distributions in Canoga Park: The foundation also operates a location in Canoga Park, where special event-based distributions are held. These events have been instrumental in providing thousands of pounds of food weekly, reaching even more people during critical times.About Christy's Foundation:Christy's Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to alleviating hunger and fostering healthier communities throughout Southern California. Founded by philanthropist Christy Dawson, the foundation operates multiple food relief programs, providing nutritious groceries and essential support to families in need. With a mission to ensure that everyone has access to healthy food, Christy's Foundation offers weekly food distributions, nutritional education, and special initiatives like the annual Thanksgiving Giveaway. Through its innovative approach and strong community partnerships, Christy's Foundation continues to make a lasting impact in the fight against food insecurity. For more information, visit .

