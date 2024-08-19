Gurnick Academy 'Takes Honors' At Nuclear Medicine And Molecular Imaging Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gurnick Faculty pose at a recent nuclear and molecular imaging event.

Nuclear Medicine program Katharine Sturgeon receives the Paul Cole Student Technologist Scholarship.

A.S. in Nuclear Medicine Cohort #2 student Gary Suzuki receives the Paul Cole Student Technologist Scholarship Award.

Nuclear Medicine Educator Cybil Nielsen is selected 2024–2025 president-elect for the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Technologist Section.

Nuclear Medicine Program Director Sarah Gibbons is conferred the SNMMI-TS Outstanding TAG (Technologist Advocacy Group) Award.

Gurnick Academy's Nuclear Medicine faculty recently returned from the 2024 Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging's Meeting and brought home honors.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gurnick Academy's Nuclear Medicine faculty recently returned from the 2024 Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging's (SNMMI) Annual Meeting and brought home honors. A new slate of officers was introduced between June 8–11 in Toronto, Canada. Meanwhile, recognitions were conferred to Gurnick Academy faculty and students.The SNMMI-TS Outstanding TAG (Technologist Advocacy Group) Award was conferred to the Academy's nuclear medicine technology program director, Sarah Gibbons. Moreover, Gibbons received recognition for her exceptional service and advocacy within nuclear medicine.“This recognition is significant to me, as it highlights the importance of advocacy in the field of nuclear medicine-a cause that I am truly passionate about,” says Gibbons regarding the tribute. Gibbons has been at the Academy since 2023 and has attended the conference since 2016. She says the award inspires her to continue advocating, recognizing that these efforts are crucial for shaping a brighter future for the profession and the patients we serve. Advocacy is pivotal in driving advancements, improving patient care, and ensuring nuclear medicine remains at the forefront of healthcare innovation. By advocating for the needs of our profession and our patients, we can achieve better outcomes and make a lasting impact on the lives of those who rely on our expertise.Additionally, Cybil Nielsen, a nuclear medicine educator at the Academy's Concord Campus, was selected as the 2024–2025 president-elect for the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Technologist Section (SNMMI-TS).“I am committed to driving the advancement of our profession through innovation, education, and advocacy,” says Nielsen regarding her new role. In the coming year, Nielsen plans to enrich professional development opportunities for nuclear medicine technologists, champion the profession, and promote technological innovation. She also hopes to broaden educational programs and mentorship initiatives while advocating for the acknowledgment and progression of nuclear medicine technologists within the healthcare sector.Meanwhile, Katharine Sturgeon, a recent Nuclear Medicine program graduate, received the Paul Cole Student Technologist Scholarship.✣ The $1,000 award supports a student training at an accredited nuclear medicine technology program.“Receiving the Paul Cole Student Technologist Scholarship is an incredible honor that validates all the hard work and dedication I've put into my studies,” says Sturgeon of the honor.“This award provides financial support and inspires me to continue pursuing excellence in nuclear medicine,” she says.Also doing the organization proud was Gary Suzuki, from the Academy's A.S. in Nuclear Medicine Cohort #2. Suzuki, too, received the Paul Cole Student Technologist Scholarship Award and $1,000.“I'm honored and thankful to have won this award and to continue the path towards becoming a nuclear medicine technologist,” says Suzuki. The student plans to become a Nuclear Medicine Technologist. He went into the field to pursue his passion for the radiology field and ultimately have a positive impact on patients who come into the nuclear medicine department. Suzuki will graduate in March 2025.“It is great to see Gurnick faculty's involvement with the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging,” states Fred Faridian, Vice President of Campus Operations, regarding Gurnick's success.“Receiving an award and being selected as president-elect are not just honors but opportunities to lead with purpose and inspire others. We are proud of Sarah Gibbons and Cybil Nielsen and congratulate them on their achievements.” ~*Read more about Cybil Nielsen's role here.✣The Paul Cole Scholarship is named in memory of Paul Cole, CNMT, who served as president of the SNMMI Technologist Section in 1986 and was known as a champion of education.

