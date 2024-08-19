GLOBAL LOGISTICS FORUM 2024 TO BE HELD IN RIYADH UNDER THE PATRONAGE OF KING SALMAN BIN ABDULAZIZ AL SAUD

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The of and Logistics Services has announced the Global Logistics Forum 2024, scheduled from October 12 to 14 at the King Abdullah District. Under the esteemed patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, this landmark event aims to foster international collaboration and reshape the global trade and landscape.

The forum is expected to attract over 10,000 participants, including heads of state, ministers, leaders, experts, and innovators from around the world. The event will focus on enhancing sector infrastructure and optimizing logistics operations to drive growth and maximize impact. A key theme of this edition is the sector's need for adaptability in the face of global climate change, with the forum providing a collaborative platform for stakeholders to drive meaningful change.

Attendees can look forward to a series of dynamic discussion sessions, interactive workshops, and exhibitions designed to encourage international cooperation and stimulate innovation in sustainable logistics solutions. The forum will also highlight Saudi Arabia's significant advancements in the sector, including the Kingdom's impressive rise by 17 places in the Logistics Performance Index and its progress toward achieving the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

Additionally, the forum will unveil the logistics centers master plan, announced by HRH the Crown Prince in mid-2023. This ambitious initiative to establish over than 100 million square meters, aimed at enhancing infrastructure, diversifying the economy, and cementing Saudi Arabia's position as a global logistics hub.

Set in Riyadh, a city strategically positioned at the crossroads of the world's three largest continents and home to one of the most dynamic economies globally, the forum offers a unique opportunity for participants to influence future logistics trends, forge relationships with global leaders, and explore groundbreaking collaborations. Riyadh's modern infrastructure and rich cultural heritage further enhance the setting for this prestigious event.

Media Kit:



In addition to a press release, we have created a designated media kit that includes images, FAQs,

and a factsheet that can be downloaded

here .

Arabic Release:



If you would prefer to view the Arabic version of this release, please find the Arabic version here .

About the Global Logistics Forum (GLF):

The Global Logistics Forum (GLF) is an innovative platform dedicated to shaping the future of logistics leadership, bringing together global leaders, investors, and key stakeholders to foster collaboration and drive the logistics industry forward.



By showcasing cutting-edge advancements and promoting innovative solutions, GLF leads initiatives that boost global connectivity and drive the sector's growth. The inaugural event, hosted by the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, aims to reshape global trade and supply chains by uniting ecosystem partners to enhance efficiency, resilience, sustainability, and profitability in a globalized world.



For more information or to register for the event, visit

SOURCE Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, Saudi Arabia