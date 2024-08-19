SBA Opens Nominations For 2025 National Small Business Week Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden's Cabinet for America's more than 34 million small businesses, opened nominations (video) for the 2025 National Small Business Week (NSBW) Awards. For more than 60 years the SBA has been uplifting small businesses in America, and the annual NSBW awards recognize the exemplary achievements, triumphs, contributions, and resilience of SBA-assisted individuals and businesses that help to drive the American economy.

“From corner shops to innovation hubs, American entrepreneurs create jobs, invent and provide crucial products and services to their communities, and help define the neighborhoods they serve,” said Administrator Guzman. “The SBA is proud to celebrate National Small Business Week each year to lift up the best of that American entrepreneurial spirit and recognize the many essential contributions all of our small businesses make to our nation.”

To nominate a small business owner in your area and download related forms, criteria, and guidelines, visit sba.gov/nsbw . All nominations must be submitted electronically by 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 5, 2024. National awards will be presented during the NSBW awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., on May 4- 5, 2025.

The SBA's signature award during NSBW is the Small Business Person of the Year. A business owner from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam is selected for individual State SBPOTY winner awards and the state award winners will compete for the 2025 National Small Business Person of the Year title.

Nominations will be accepted for the following award categories:





Small Business Exporter of the Year

Small Business Investment Company of the Year



SBIC Emerging Manager SBIC Established Manager



Phoenix Awards for Disaster Recovery:



Phoenix Award for Small Business Disaster Recovery



Phoenix Award for Small Business Disaster Recovery - Mitigation



Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Public Official Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Volunteer



Federal Procurement Awards:



Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year



Small Business Subcontractor of the Year



Dwight D. Eisenhower Awards for Excellence (for large prime contractors who use small businesses as suppliers and contractors) 8(a) Graduate of the Year



Awards to SBA Resource Partners:



Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Excellence and Innovation Center Award



S.C.O.R.E. Chapter of the Year



Women's Business Center of Excellence Award

Veterans Business Outreach Center of the Year

Surety Bond Agent of the Year



For local area contact and other related information, visit online at .

About National Small Business Week

Every year since 1963, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America's entrepreneurs and small business owners have made in their communities and neighborhoods. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, creating about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. As part of National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration takes the opportunity to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs and small business owners from all 50 states including U.S. territories. Every day, they're working to grow small businesses, create good jobs, drive innovation, and increase America's global competitiveness. To learn more, visit .

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit .

