Little Rock School District Secures 2024 Renew America's Schools Prize And $11 Million Grant

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Energia is pleased to announce that the Little Rock School District has been both a Winner and Selectee of the 2024 Renew America's Prize and Grant. This prestigious recognition, awarded earlier this month, was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Energia, a leading K-12 Management Consulting firm, and Protect|ED , a national leader in indoor air quality solutions for schools.The Renew America's Schools Prize and Grant, administered by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), aims to support critical upgrades in energy efficiency and indoor air quality for K-12 public schools across the nation.This funding opportunity was highly competitive, with only 16% of applicants securing awards. Among 368 local educational agencies across 42 states, 2 territories, and the District of Columbia, Little Rock School District distinguished itself by successfully identifying 17 buildings in disadvantaged communities in critical need of energy infrastructure upgrades. The district's strategic coordination and partnerships positioned it to achieve its energy project goals. As a result, Little Rock School District has been awarded a $300,000 Prize and invited to enter into a cooperative agreement with the DOE, valued at over $11 million ($11,250,000).Veronica Niter of Energia and Lindsey Wagner of Protect|ED were instrumental in identifying and championing this valuable opportunity for Little Rock School District. Their efforts, combined with the endorsement of the LRSD Board of Education, were crucial in securing this grant.Energia looks forward to continuing its partnership with Little Rock School District and Protect|ED through the Renew America's Schools Program. Together, we will explore innovative approaches to financing, capacity-building, and implementing these critical projects.Next steps include conducting a comprehensive energy assessment to identify potential savings and prioritize necessary improvements. Energia will provide detailed recommendations for the implementation phase and equip LRSD stakeholders with the data needed for informed, data-driven decisions.

