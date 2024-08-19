(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Maxim Ivanchuk Makes History with Self-Performed Surgery, Announces the Opening of a Cutting-Edge Hospital in Dubai by 2025

DUBAI, UAE, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Maxim Ivanchuk , an internationally renowned plastic surgeon known for his groundbreaking techniques and unwavering commitment to innovation, has once again pushed the boundaries of medical science by performing complex facial surgery on himself-a first in the history of plastic surgery. This remarkable achievement not only highlights Dr. Ivanchuk's exceptional skills but also sets the stage for the launch of his most ambitious project to date: the opening of a state-of-the-art hospital in Dubai, scheduled for 2025.The self-surgery, conducted on the night of July 30th to 31st, was carried out in a highly controlled environment with a select team of professionals: with no equal anywhere in the world, this procedure is the doctor's top-performing treatment, sought after by patients from all over, including famous politicians and Hollywood's elite. Dr. Ivanchuk performed his exclusive facial rejuvenation procedure, a sophisticated method that he has perfected over years of practice. This technique, which includes zygomatic contouring, youthful angle enhancement, chin sculpting, and the revolutionary J Plasma FACE technology, has become synonymous with Dr. Ivanchuk's name. By operating on himself, Dr. Ivanchuk sought to gain a profound understanding of the patient experience, ensuring that his methods deliver the most effective results."This surgery was about more than just proving my skills-it was about experiencing the procedure from the patient's perspective," said Dr. Ivanchuk. "By doing so, I've gained insights that will allow me to provide an even higher standard of care."The procedure was supported by a carefully assembled team, including two operating room nurses, an anesthesiologist, and a nurse holding a mirror, allowing Dr. Ivanchuk to monitor his work in real time. The J Plasma FACE technology, which is key to achieving dramatic skin tightening and rejuvenation without scars, played a central role in the success of the operation.Remarkably, Dr. Ivanchuk experienced immediate satisfaction with the results and felt well enough to enjoy coffee and dinner just hours after the surgery. The successful self-operation has drawn widespread attention and admiration from the global medical community, sparking discussions about the future of cosmetic surgery and the limits of surgical expertise.Following this historic achievement, Dr. Ivanchuk is excited to announce the launch of a cutting-edge hospital in Dubai, slated to open in 2025. This facility will be a testament to Dr. Ivanchuk's vision of combining advanced medical technology with a luxurious patient experience."Dubai is the perfect location for this new chapter in my career," Dr. Ivanchuk shared. "This hospital will not only offer the latest in medical innovation but will also provide a level of patient care and comfort that is unmatched anywhere in the world."The upcoming hospital will feature a comprehensive range of medical services, including Dr. Ivanchuk's exclusive facial rejuvenation techniques, positioning itself as a global leader in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. With its modern design and focus on excellence, the hospital is poised to set new standards in the healthcare industry.About Dr. Maxim IvanchukDr. Maxim Ivanchuk is a globally recognized plastic surgeon with more than two decades of experience, known for his innovative approach to facial rejuvenation and dedication to pushing the boundaries of medical science. His upcoming hospital in Dubai, scheduled to open in 2025, will showcase his commitment to excellence, offering cutting-edge medical care in a world-class environment.

