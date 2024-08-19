Blue Square Launches Blue Square X: A New Era Of Experiential And Immersive Technology Experiences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Blue Square X eXpand the eXperience





Chana Averbuch View PDF

Blue Square and Blue Square X

Industry Veteran Chanan Averbuch Appointed Director of Innovation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,

Blue Square, a leading digital signage solutions provider, announces the launch of Blue Square X, a groundbreaking new business unit dedicated to crafting unforgettable experiential and immersive technology solutions. Industry innovator Chanan Averbuch joins the team as Director of Innovation, leading the charge in revolutionizing the digital experience.

Blue Square X addresses the surging demand from top-tier global companies and organizations for truly engaging brand and employee experiences. By transcending traditional signage, Blue Square X delivers seamless integrations of technology, space, and content. This innovative approach redefines customer engagement, a critical factor for success in today's competitive landscape.

Blue Square launches Blue Square X, with industry veteran Chanan Averbuch, to revolutionize digital experiences.

Post this

Blue Square X builds upon Blue Square's legacy of innovation by offering a comprehensive suite of services including: cutting-edge experiential technology design, content creation, integration, installation, and support. Collaborating with a world-class

network of architects, experience designers, fabricators, consultants, and leading-edge technology vendors, Blue Square X delivers unparalleled experiential solutions that create unforgettable immersive experiences in real estate, museums, visitor centers, libraries, hotels, casinos, and entertainment venues.

"Customer engagement and employee experience are paramount to every company's success. However, traditional digital solutions fall short. Blue Square X is revolutionizing the industry by going beyond traditional signage, seamlessly blending technology with space and content. This fusion pushes boundaries, transforming imagination into limitless wonder," said Yitzy Shapiro, founder of Blue Square X.

Chanan Averbuch brings over two decades of experience in the Audio Visual (AV) industry to his role as Director of Innovation. In his role, Averbuch will spearhead the company's mission to revolutionize the digital experience by introducing data-driven and tech-centric solutions, particularly for markets currently lacking that "wow" factor. A recognized leader with a proven track record, he most recently served for 13 years as EVP of Primeview Americas, where he spearheaded the development and sales of their award-winning all-in-one LED Walls.

Averbuch has been a pioneer in focusing on digital art and content-driven experiences. His visionary approach has led to state-of-the-art installations across various industries, including professional sports venues, luxury hospitality, major events, corporate environments, media centers, telecommunications, real estate developments, and art exhibitions. His work with Blue Square X continues to push boundaries, creating innovative and immersive experiences. To stay updated on our latest projects, follow us on LinkedIn .

"Chanan's passion for pushing boundaries in digital experiences aligns perfectly with our vision for the future," said Yitzy Shapiro, founder of Blue Square X. "His leadership and expertise will be instrumental in propelling Blue Square X to the forefront of the industry.

For more information about Blue Square X, please visit

About Blue Square X

Blue Square X is a digital experience innovation company that transforms imagination into reality by fusing powerful storytelling, art, cutting-edge technology, and architecture. With operations in New York and Miami, they specialize in crafting captivating and immersive visual experiences across a wide range of industries. Blue Square X's focus on cutting-edge technology and innovation drives business growth and enhances customer experiences.

Media Contact:

Shari Sentlowitz

Blue Square X

201-951-2734

[email protected]



SOURCE Blue Square X