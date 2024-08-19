Orangetheory Fitness Welcomes The Return Of Its PSL Workout

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This (P)ress (S)quat and (L)unge-focused class is guaranteed to usher in all the "fall" feels

As the leaves start to change, Orangetheory

(OTF) is (pumpkin) spicing up fall fitness routines with the return of its fan-favorite "PSL" workout. On August 27th at OTF, PSL stands for (P)ress, (S)quat, and (L)unge – and this day of classes is bound to be the perfect kickstart to the season.

"This PSL workout is our special one-day-only event that brings a challenging, yet fun twist to our members' fitness routines," says Rachel Vaziralli, Director of Fitness Design at Orangetheory Fitness. "It's a fantastic way to infuse the spirit of fall into our science-backed classes, making the seasonal transition both energizing and effective."

To celebrate the day, select OTF studio locations are offering an array of post-workout pumpkin treats so members can refuel and connect over their favorite fall flavor. These may include a coffee shop gift card, a 'make it yourself' PSL station, real pumpkin spice lattes post-class or limited-time offerings from RXBAR and Smoothie King . RXBAR will offer their limited-edition Pumpkin Spice bars, while Smoothie King will provide samples of its new Pumpkin Power Meal Smoothies. Special discounts and offers from RXBAR and Smoothie King will also be available through OTF and Smoothie King's mobile app so members can satisfy their PSL cravings beyond the studio.

All OTF workouts are designed in-house by fitness experts and rolled out to their network of more than 1,500 locations globally. The fitness design team creates customized heart rate-based interval training workouts for members daily and curated the PSL class, which features a press squat and lunge-focused floor exercise section, multiple pushes on the rower and a 23-minute endurance block on the treadmill.

To learn more about Orangetheory and join the PSL class on August 27th, visit to book your first class free. Pumpkin-lovers can contact their local OTF studio to learn more about this year's PSL post-class offerings.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® Fitness (orangetheory) is a heart rate-based group workout that combines science, technology and expert coaching to help members live a longer, more vibrant life. Orangetheory workouts are backed by science and designed to supercharge your metabolism and cardiorespiratory health for more results. The workouts utilize connected technology to track performance, so members can view their detailed results in real-time, and monitor progress over time. Each of the workouts is led by a certified coach to ensure members of all fitness and ability levels can be successful and continually challenge themselves. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory franchisees have opened more than 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and 24 countries. Visit for global franchise opportunities.

