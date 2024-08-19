Bradley University Collaborates With T-Mobile And Apple To Fully Launch Digitally Connected Campus Initiative

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Peoria, Ill., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bradley University has collaborated with T-Mobile to establish a student-centric, Digitally Connected Campus, powered by T-Mobile's 5G Advanced Solutions (ANS). As part of this initiative, all full-time Bradley students, faculty and certain student-facing staff members are receiving iPad (10th generation) connected to a T-Mobile data plan with capabilities, with a Bradley-branded case.

Students can pick up their new devices and celebrate with T-Mobile on August 19 and Tuesday, August 20.

T-Mobile has invested in broader network infrastructure on Bradley's campus that delivers coverage to areas that previously had no cell reception. T-Mobile 5G ANS allows Bradley to utilize a 5G hybrid network that improves on existing infrastructure by providing faster speeds, lower latency and dedicated reliability to enrich Bradley's learning environment and create an ecosystem supportive of academic and operational innovation.

"We are thrilled to utilize iPad and T-Mobile's 5G ANS both inside and outside the classroom. This will support our talented faculty and staff in their continuous efforts to create a highly supportive and innovative learning environment,” said Barbra Kerns, Ph.D., Chief Information Officer for Bradley University and institutional lead for the Digitally Connected Campus initiative.“The Digitally Connected Campus initiative gives Bradley the potential to become a true leader in modern higher education.”

Each iPad has been enabled with education and creativity apps, giving students, faculty and staff the ability to leverage Apple's deep expertise in education to offer training sessions and set best practices to generate truly impactful outcomes across campus.

Nationwide, nearly one in five households don't have connectivity and that digital divide in higher education creates significant disadvantages for students. This new initiative will help bridge that gap and improve Bradley's capacity to provide an equitable educational experience.

"We are proud that T-Mobile has chosen Bradley University to launch this premier educational initiative," said Jon Michael, Interim President of Bradley University. "By equipping students with iPad and unlimited T-Mobile data plans, we are confident that Bradley can set itself apart by fostering a genuine sense of community and belonging through unparalleled digital access."

Students using T-Mobile's 5G network through their Digitally Connected Campus iPad will experience significantly improved connectivity and communications. As part of the campus 5G upgrades, multiple buildings that previously did not have 5G connectivity now do. And with speeds 10 times faster than 4G, faculty and staff can incorporate iPad and the 5G capabilities into their programs, courses and experiences in and out of the classroom.

For more information about the Digitally Connected Campus, click here .

###

Bradley University is a top-ranked, private university in Peoria, Ill., offering students a personalized, transformative experience to prepare them for future success. With more than 100 programs, a student-faculty ratio of 11:1, and guaranteed experiential learning opportunities for 100% of students, Bradley provides an individualized hands-on education with nationally recognized faculty. Bradley offers comprehensive undergraduate and graduate academic programs including business, communication, education, engineering, fine arts, health sciences, liberal arts and sciences, and technology.

CONTACT: Libby Derry Bradley University 3096773260 ...