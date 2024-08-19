Christel House International Announces The Retirement Of President And CEO Bart Peterson And Appointment Of Successor David Harris

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Indianapolis, IN, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christel House International, a global nonprofit dedicated to helping enhance life outcomes for students from under-resourced communities, announces the retirement of President and Chief Executive Officer Bart Peterson at the end of August 2024. David Harris, currently serving as Executive Vice President of Christel House International, will succeed Peterson as President and CEO.

“It has been an honor to lead Christel House and to work alongside our remarkable staff and our dedicated board,“ Peterson said.“The timing for this transition is right. David is an extraordinary leader with a track record of success. In developing our comprehensive strategic plan to extend Christel House's reach around the world, David helped ensure that this organization is well-prepared for a future of even greater impact.” Peterson, whose extensive background in public service and corporate leadership includes two terms as Mayor of Indianapolis, has led the organization since 2019. He will continue to serve on the Christel House International Board of Directors.

The Christel House International Board named David Harris Christel House's new President and CEO, effective September 1, 2024.“I am enormously grateful to the Board of Directors for the opportunity to lead Christel House and to grow Christel DeHaan's amazing legacy,” said Harris.“And I know the entire Christel House community shares my appreciation for Bart Peterson's leadership that positioned Christel House to help transform the lives of many more students in the years and decades to come.” Before joining Christel House, Harris served as the City of Indianapolis' first Charter Schools Director, founded The Mind Trust, a model for urban education reform, and was a partner at City Fund. He has received numerous awards for his contributions to education. Harris holds degrees from Northwestern University and Indiana University.

Christel House International's Board of Directors expressed confidence in Harris's ability to carry forward the vision of Christel DeHaan, the organization's Founder.“David's proven leadership and commitment to better life outcomes for children born into poverty make him the ideal successor to guide Christel House into its next phase of growth and impact,” stated Stephen Ross, Board Chair.“The board is grateful for Bart's enormous contribution to the mission as CEO and for his ongoing participation on the board.”

For over 25 years, Christel House has been dedicated to empowering children from under-resourced communities to realize their potential and transform their futures. Our holistic model supports each of our students for 18+ years. This in-depth, whole-child approach integrates rigorous academic learning with nutrition and healthcare, life skills, social support, and college and career guidance. It's a deep commitment that helps students demonstrate that they have limitless potential.

Since Christel House's founding, over 20,000 students have been served at nine schools around the world in India, Jamaica, Mexico, South Africa, and the United States. More than a school, Christel House was established in 1998 by Founder Christel DeHaan. 95% of graduates are employed or pursue post-secondary education after graduation. Overall, 73% of graduates secure high-quality early career jobs. Christel House's overhead and fundraising costs are funded annually through a charitable grant from Endless Success Foundation, a private foundation established by our Founder. This means that 100% of donations will be used to directly support programs and services for Christel House students. For more information, please visit and follow us on social media: Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and Threads.

