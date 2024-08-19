Atticus Literary Luminaries 2024: Celebrating Excellence In Indie Publishing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus Publishing is thrilled to announce the winners of the Atticus Literary Luminaries 2024 , our annual celebration dedicated to honoring the extraordinary talent of independent authors. This year's event was more than just a recognition-it was a heartfelt tribute to the passion and dedication that independent authors pour into their work. Our program shined a spotlight on remarkable achievements in Fiction, Nonfiction, Children's Literature, and Poetry, categories that reflect the diverse and vibrant world of independent publishing. Each of these genres brought forth voices that are not only unique but also deeply impactful, leaving an indelible mark on readers.The winners of this year's Atticus Literary Luminaries were selected not just for their creativity, but for their ability to weave stories that truly captivate and resonate on a profound level. These authors demonstrated an exceptional literary craft, setting a high standard in storytelling that goes beyond mere words on a page. Their works engage the imagination, provoke thought, and stir emotions, making them deserving of this prestigious recognition. At Atticus Publishing, we are incredibly proud to celebrate their contributions to the world of literature, and we look forward to seeing how their stories continue to inspire and influence readers across the globe.Here is the complete list of winners:Gold Award Winners:. Fiction: Edgar Doleman for Sinister Currents. Nonfiction: Janet R. Douglas for A Wonderful Stroke of Luck. Children's: Waring Jones for Elfis the Friendly Elf. Poetry: Frank Veszely for The Hungarian PoetrySilver Award Winners:. Fiction: Mic Lowther for The Unlikely Redemption of the Thief Sydney Bridgewater. Nonfiction: Phil Sisson for Too Far From the Tree. Children's: Beverlee McGrath for A True Story of Tiny Timm. Poetry: Sophie A Lille for The Essence of a Crimson HeartBronze Award Winners:. Fiction: Richard Somes for Lightning's Shadow. Nonfiction: Anthony J. Emmett for Your Unique Consciousness. Children's: Jeannie Varnuska for Diesel the Basset Hound Who Couldn't Howl. Poetry: Gregory McPhee for Addicted and Convicted Book 2Atticus Literary Luminaries was created to recognize and celebrate the best indie authors across a wide range of categories, offering them the recognition they deserve in an increasingly competitive literary landscape. Here's what our Gold Awardee, Edgar Doleman, has to say about winning the award."I am very happy to have won the Literary Luminaries prize for Sinister Currents. It sort of tells me that I am not wasting my time... Writing fiction is not mainly imagining things but an exercise in grappling my way to a clearer understanding of our varied human nature." Watch the full video here: gold-awardee-fictionNext Event: The next Atticus Literary Luminaries event will take place in 2025. Stay tuned for announcements on submission deadlines and event details.Atticus Publishing is a passionate team of publishing and book marketing experts dedicated to empowering independent authors. In a fast-evolving industry, we've created a platform that puts authors in the driver's seat, allowing them to maintain full creative control while benefiting from our professional publishing services. Our mission goes beyond just publishing books-we're here to support authors at every stage of their journey, from the first edit to the final design, and from targeted marketing to global distribution. We're committed to bridging the gap between authors and readers around the world, making sure that every author's unique voice is not only heard but celebrated across the global book market.Atticus Publishing is an honored member of the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA), where we stay committed to the best practices and high standards in independent publishing.

