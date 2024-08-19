Canary Cure Advances Novel Sirna Therapeutic Targeting Obesity Into In Vivo Trials

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) First-in-Class Gene-Targeted Approach to Promote Fat-Burning, Preserve Lean Body Mass, and Enhance Metabolic by Harnessing the Endocannabinoid System

VANCOUVER, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Canary Cure, a biotechnology company at the forefront of RNA therapeutics, today announced the start of in vivo trials for its lead candidate, CCT-217. This first-in-class dual siRNA therapeutic targets peripheral CB1 receptors in the endocannabinoid system (ECS), while simultaneously activating the body's natural fat-burning potential by“browning” of white fat, offering a new approach to combating obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The rapidly growing obesity market is projected to reach $150 billion by 2030.The Growing Obesity Epidemic and the Need for New SolutionsWith obesity rates on the rise worldwide, the need for innovative and effective treatments has become acute. Current therapies, such as GLP-1 receptor agonists, have started to make an impact but they often have limitations, particularly in addressing severe obesity and underlying metabolic dysfunction. These therapies primarily focus on reducing appetite and slowing stomach emptying, leaving the root causes of metabolic disease unaddressed.The Endocannabinoid System: A Key Player in Metabolic HealthThe ECS is a complex cell-signaling system that plays a crucial role in regulating various physiological processes, including appetite, metabolism, and energy balance. Dysregulation of the ECS, particularly the CB1 receptor, has been associated in the development and progression of obesity and other metabolic disorders.Targeting the Root Causes of Obesity with Enhanced ThermogenesisCanary's obesity therapy in development, CCT-217, has an unique mechanism of action that goes beyond traditional weight loss methods by targeting the fundamental genetic causes of metabolic dysfunction. By selectively modulating the ECS and promoting the browning of white fat, CCT-217 not only reduces appetite and promotes satiety but also significantly increases resting energy expenditure. This dual-pronged strategy enables a more comprehensive and sustainable solution to treating obesity that modifies the underlying disease.Raj Reddy, founder and CEO of Canary Cure, stated:“We are thrilled to advance CCT-217 into in vivo trials, marking a major milestone in our mission to develop transformative RNA therapies for obesity. By harnessing the power of RNAi to target genes in both the endocannabinoid system and novel energy expenditure pathways, we believe CCT-217 has the potential to revolutionize the treatment landscape for this global health crisis.”Key Benefits of CCT-217 include:.Precision Targeting: Selectively modulates peripheral CB1 receptor genes, minimizing potential side effects associated with the central nervous system..Enhanced Thermogenesis: Promotes substantial calorie burning and improves metabolic efficiency, leading to effective weight loss by targeting thermogenic genes..Preservation of Lean Body Mass: Ensures a healthier and more sustainable weight loss outcome by targeting fat specifically..Broader Metabolic Benefits: Improves insulin sensitivity, glucose control, and lipid profiles for enhanced overall metabolic health..Monthly Dosing: Offers the potential for convenient and long-lasting treatment, improving patient compliance and adherence.The in vivo studies in mice are designed based on an abundance of preclinical data that demonstrate the therapy's ability to silence the gene responsible for CB1R expression, exclusively targeting receptors located in peripheral tissues like adipose tissue and the gastrointestinal tract. The studies also demonstrated negligible uptake of CCT-217 into the brain, confirming the safety of this peripheral targeting strategy.Canary Cure has a robust pipeline of gene and RNA therapies in obesity and neurological diseases and is currently raising $110 million to complete a Series A round to advance CCT-217 through clinical trials and towards commercialization.About Canary CureCanary Cure is an early-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative RNA therapeutics for metabolic diseases and obesity. The company's proprietary platform leverages the power of RNAi to target key pathways involved in weight regulation and metabolic health.Contact:

