The Academy At Penguin Hall Announces A New Environmental Justice Certification

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Academy at Penguin Hall announces the launch of its Environmental Justice Certification, an interdisciplinary program that aims to empower students to address global issues like climate change and social equity through rigorous coursework, research, and community engagement.

WENHAM, Mass., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Academy at Penguin Hall , the only all-girls independent college preparatory school north of Boston, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Environmental Justice Certification. This interdisciplinary program, which was piloted with select students last year, is now expanding to offer more students the opportunity to engage deeply with critical global issues like climate change and social equity.



The Environmental Justice Certification allows students at Penguin Hall to graduate with a concentration in environmental justice, an area of study that is rapidly growing in importance in today's world. The program is designed to empower Penguin Hall students and faculty alike to pursue and promote innovation, research, and excellence in the field of environmental justice. Through a combination of rigorous coursework, research projects, community service, and a capstone portfolio, students will have the chance to immerse themselves in meaningful work that addresses some of the most pressing environmental and social justice issues of our time.

“The Environmental Justice Certification is a natural extension of our commitment to fostering intellectual curiosity, leadership, and social responsibility among the students at Penguin Hall,” said Molly Martins, Founder and President of The Academy at Penguin Hall .“By equipping young women with the knowledge and skills they need to tackle these complex issues, we are preparing them to be the changemakers and leaders that our world so desperately needs.”

The certification program is interdisciplinary in nature, promoting collaboration between Penguin Hall students and faculty and providing opportunities for students to engage in internships and university-level research. Additionally, the program fosters interactions with experts in the field on a regional, national, and even international level.

To earn the Environmental Justice Certification, students must meet a series of rigorous requirements, including achieving a B+ or higher in specified courses, completing projects that meet high environmental justice criteria, and engaging in four community service projects that align with the goals of the concentration. Students will also complete an independent research project or internship and present a senior portfolio review to the Environmental Justice Committee.

“The expansion of the Penguin Hall Environmental Justice Certification underscores our commitment to offering an education that goes beyond traditional academics,” added Martins.“Our students are not just learning about environmental and social justice; they are actively contributing to these fields through their research, community service, and leadership. This program empowers them to make a real difference in the world, both now and in the future.”

The Academy at Penguin Hall's Environmental Justice Certification is more than just a new offering; it is a growing movement within the school that reflects the values of innovation, autonomy, and empowerment that Penguin Hall abides by. By allowing students to immerse themselves in research, dialogue, and professional-level projects, the program aims to foster a deeper understanding of the interconnectedness of environmental and social justice issues and to inspire the next generation of leaders.

“As an institution dedicated to the development of the whole person-intellectually, socially, physically, and creatively-Penguin Hall is thrilled to offer our students this unique opportunity,” concluded Martins.“The Environmental Justice Certification aligns perfectly with our mission to educate, enlighten, and empower young women to live and to lead exemplary lives.”

Founded in 2015 in Wenham, Massachusetts, The Academy at Penguin Hall is an independent all-girls preparatory school dedicated to empowering students to live and to lead exemplary lives. With a rigorous curriculum that emphasizes intellectual risk-taking, critical thinking, and experiential learning, The Academy at Penguin Hall prepares its graduates to become confident leaders and changemakers in the real world.

