Lightheart Associates Is Proud To Announce The Opening Of A New Mental Health Clinic In Northgate

LightHeart Associates opens a new Northgate August 19th, offering comprehensive mental services with a dedicated, experienced team for all ages.

NORTHGATE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 -- LightHeart Associates is thrilled to announce the opening of its new clinic in Northgate, Washington, welcoming patients today. The new facility will provide a comprehensive range of mental health services and cutting-edge treatments. Staffed by a team of highly experienced and educated professionals, LightHeart Associates is committed to delivering accessible, exceptional care to all. With the addition of this clinic, LightHeart Associates strives to meet the healthcare needs of the community, offering personalized mental health services such as therapy, psychiatry, and medication management. The clinical team includes licensed and unlicensed therapists, board-certified psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and a supportive clinic staff, all ready to serve children, adolescents, and adults. LightHeart Associates looks forward to serving the residents of Northgate and fostering a healthier future for the community.In Northgate, Seattle, residents' feedback illustrate the prevalence of mental health concerns among diverse age groups. Specifically, the 2022 report from the King County Department of Community and Human Services highlights that approximately 20% of adults in Northgate report experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression, surpassing the county's average of 15%. Moreover, data from the University of Washington reveals that over 40% of high school students in Northgate feel persistently sad or hopeless, reflecting a significant mental health crisis among youth (UW Center for Public Health Nutrition, 2021). Addressing these statistics is crucial for developing effective interventions and support systems tailored to the needs of the Northgate community. LightHeart Associates is committed to providing support to the King County and the surrounding regions by providing quality, accessible, and affordable mental health care.LightHeart Associates is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. LightHeart Associates has been deeply rooted in the Seattle area for over 10 years. Their evidence-based practices ensure tailored treatment plans for individual needs. They are committed to providing high-quality services free from stigma or bias so that everyone has an equal opportunity for access to care.To learn more about LightHeart Associates and its mental health services including individual and group therapy and medication management, visit . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (425) 996 - 8592. LightHeart Associates are committed to providing cutting-edge mental health solutions that meet the diverse needs of the community.About LightHeart Associates and Transformations Care NetworkLightHeart Associates is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the LightHeart Associates team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit

