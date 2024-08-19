Central Properties Strengthens Local Commitment With More Than 200 Community Events Across Its Portfolio In The First Half Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Focus on quality, innovation and unique offerings continue across

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterCal Properties, a premier full-service commercial firm serving the western U.S., has reaffirmed its commitment to local communities where it operates by hosting over 200 local community events this year. The company has also celebrated the openings and pop-ups of numerous local retailers and restaurants across its five-state portfolio.

"At CenterCal Properties, we continue to focus on creating communities where people connect and thrive," said Founder and CEO Jean Paul Wardy. "Each project reflects the community it serves, and we are always exploring new and innovative ways to keep that approach fresh and unique."

So far in 2024, CenterCal celebrated a vibrant community atmosphere by embracing the distinctiveness of each property's location. From Cinco de Mayo events to celebrations of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, CenterCal's portfolio has created numerous opportunities to unite local communities through live music, local cuisine, and exciting activations. In May, The Village at Meridian in Meridian, Idaho, hosted weekend-long Cinco de Mayo festivities featuring Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo, a Tejano Outlaw band, Mariachi Sol De Acapulco, and a Zumba de Mayo outdoor fitness class. At 2ND & PCH, multiple events celebrated Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, including the Culture & Couture Fashion and Dining Experience in partnership with Diversity Fashion World (DFW) benefiting non-profit Able ARTS Work in Long Beach.

"We are truly inspired by local artists who support their communities and entertain families year-round," Wardy added. "It's a privilege to share cultural and musical experiences with our patrons at each of our locations."

CenterCal continued its dedication to local communities to start 2024 by adding to its entrepreneurial retail and restaurant offerings. Recent openings include Copper & Malt at Bay Street in Emeryville, Calif., offering over 3,000 curated bottles of spirits, regional wines, and beer. Bridgeport Village in Tualatin, Ore., recently welcomed two female-led pop-ups:

La Frenchie and TAH Bags. La Frenchie, a French concept store, features Parisian clothing, accessories, jewelry and home accent lines, in addition to premium French pastries. TAH, a Portland-based luxury accessories brand, opened a boutique offering a curated selection of its beautiful and purposeful bags with exclusive made-to-order options reflecting the sophisticated retail affinities of the property's clientele.

"We are committed to supporting and incubating the best local and regional tenants," Wardy stated. "Our ongoing efforts reflect our dedication to enhancing our properties and providing enriching experiences across our portfolio."

