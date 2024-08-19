عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Repurchases Of Shares By EQT AB During Week 33, 2024


8/19/2024 12:16:10 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 12 August 2024 and 16 August 2024 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 371,231 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 2,000,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2024. The repurchase program, which runs between 19 July 2024 and 23 August 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

















Date:









Aggregated volume (number of shares):










Weighted average share price per day (SEK):









Aggregated transaction
value (SEK):




















12 August 2024


78,000


317.4835



24,763,713.00









13 August 2024


77,000


319.7414



24,620,087.80









14 August 2024


75,000


319.0802



23,931,015.00









15 August 2024


68,242


321.3975



21,932,808.20









16 August 2024


72,989


329.4903



24,049,167.51









Total accumulated over week 33


371,231


321.3546



119,296,791.50









Total accumulated during the repurchase program


1,610,746


325.1319



523,704,897.21


All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 16 August 2024, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.










Ordinary shares










Class C shares1











Total










Number of issued shares


1,241,125,412


881,555


1,242,006,697










Number of shares owned by EQT AB2


60,286,953


-


60,286,953










Number of outstanding shares


1,180,838,459


881,555


1,181,720,014


1
Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.
2
EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, [email protected] , +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4025670

The following files are available for download:

EQT - Repurchases of shares - Weekly press release w33 2024

EQT - Transactions w33

,c3325314

EQT AB Group

MENAFN19082024003732001241ID1108576319


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search