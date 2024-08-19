Repurchases Of Shares By EQT AB During Week 33, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 12 August 2024 and 16 August 2024 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 371,231 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455). The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 2,000,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2024. The repurchase program, which runs between 19 July 2024 and 23 August 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052. EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

































Date:















Aggregated volume (number of shares):

















Weighted average share price per day (SEK):















Aggregated transaction

value (SEK):





































12 August 2024

78,000

317.4835



24,763,713.00















13 August 2024

77,000

319.7414



24,620,087.80















14 August 2024

75,000

319.0802



23,931,015.00















15 August 2024

68,242

321.3975



21,932,808.20















16 August 2024

72,989

329.4903



24,049,167.51















Total accumulated over week 33

371,231

321.3546



119,296,791.50















Total accumulated during the repurchase program

1,610,746

325.1319



523,704,897.21



All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 16 August 2024, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



















Ordinary shares

















Class C shares1



















Total





















Number of issued shares

1,241,125,412

881,555

1,242,006,697

















Number of shares owned by EQT AB2



60,286,953

-

60,286,953

















Number of outstanding shares

1,180,838,459

881,555

1,181,720,014



1

Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.

2

EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, [email protected] , +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4025670

The following files are available for download:

EQT - Repurchases of shares - Weekly press release w33 2024 EQT - Transactions w33 ,c3325314 EQT AB Group