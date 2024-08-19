(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Filing of class action securities lawsuit in the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Sprinklr, Inc.

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo Notifies Sprinklr, Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 15, 2024 – CXM

Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo, a leading Plaintiffs class action firm announces the filing of a class action securities lawsuit in the United States District Court of the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Sprinklr, Inc. (“Sprinklr” or the“Company”) (NYSE:CXM) between March 29, 2023 and June 5, 2024, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 15, 2024.

WHY: If you purchased Sprinklr securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees or costs through a contingency arrangement. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

To join the Sprinklr securities class action, call Stuart J. Guber, Esq. at 803-222-2222 or email Stuart J. Guber, Esq., the firm's Director of Shareholder Services and Securities Litigation, at .... If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 15, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Case No. Case 1:24-cv-06132, Sprinklr, Inc. is a software company that provides AI-based“Customer Experience Management” platforms for its client's customer-facing teams. Its products help customers provide customer service across various platforms and in different capacities. During the Class Period, Defendants provided investors with material information concerning Sprinklr's expected revenue and operations for the 2024 fiscal year. Defendants' statements included, among other things, Sprinklr's continued focus on AI development, expansion into the Contact Center as a Service (“CCaaS”) market, and continued growth from their existing product portfolio.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the difficulties in the implementation of scaling in the CCaaS market and the resulting growth slowdown on their existing“go-to-market” initiatives associated with Sprinklr's core suite of products, which collectively caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Sprinklr's securities at artificially inflated prices.

The truth was revealed in two disclosures. On December 6, 2023, the Company announced disappointing financial results and as a result the price per share of the Company's stock declined from a closing price of $16.70 per share on December 6, 2023, to $11.11 per share on December 7, 2023, a decline of over 33%. Then on June 5, 2024, when the Company announced more disappointing financial results, the price of the Company's stock fell from a close on June 5, 2024, of $10.84 per share to close at $9.20 per share on June 6, 2024, a decline of more than 15%.

NO COST TO YOU: No Recovery, No Attorney's Fees, No Costs. We represent you on a fully contingent basis. There are no fees or costs to you for your participation in the lawsuit if the lawsuit is unsuccessful.

WHY POULIN | WILLEY| ANASTOPOULO: The firm is one of the leading Plaintiff class action and mass tort firms in the country. Our Director of Shareholder Services and Securities Litigation, Stuart J. Guber, has over three decades of experience successfully representing defrauded shareholders including public pension plans, Taft-Hartley union pension plans and health & welfare funds, and individual investors in class action securities and opt-out litigation, and shareholder litigation.

