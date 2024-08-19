Dr. Harina Thyriar And HARINA Optométristes: A Beacon Of Excellence At Centre Rockland, Wins 2024 Threebestrated® Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Harina Thyriar

HARINA Optométristes is located in Centre Rockland, Mont-Royal.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ThreeBestRated® , a popular multinational business directory, is delighted to announce Dr. Harina Thyriar and her HARINA Optometrists as the winners of 2024 Top Optometrists in Montreal.“We are thrilled and honored to be selected for the ThreeBestRated® award for one of the Top Rated Optometrists in Montreal. This recognition of our efforts and commitment to service means a lot to us,” said Dr. Harina.Dr. Harina Thyriar takes pride in her clinic's ongoing success and unwavering commitment to the Mont-Royal community. Located in the heart of Centre Rockland, HARINA Optométristes has quickly become a pillar of eye care excellence in the community. Recently, the clinic has earned yet another accolade – the 'Best of Montreal Gold' award presented by Tanguay and The Suburban, besides winning the ThreeBestRated® award. This underscores the dedication to providing premium eye care services.A Journey Fueled by Passion and VisionDr. Harina Thyriar's fascination with everything related to "EYES" began over 20 years ago, evolving into a deep passion for optometry. In 2012, she fulfilled her lifelong dream by obtaining her Doctorate in Optometry from the Université de Montréal.Driven by her ardent passion for optometry, she opened a full-service optometry clinic with AI technology and an upscale eyewear boutique in Montréal. As the Head Optometrist and President of HARINA Optométristes, Dr. Harina has established a stunning, state-of-the-art "Site for Sight", where she has helped thousands of people to gain their vision back. As of July 2024, Dr. Harina has provided care to over 65,160 patients and accumulated over 20,910 hours of work experience.Dr. Harina's extensive education and hands-on experience, including a residency in ocular health at the Institut de l'œil des Laurentides and externships at LASIK MD and the VA Syracuse Medical Center in New York, have shaped her into a leading expert in the field. Dr. Harina's dedication to eye care research and innovation has been recognized by Banque Nationale du Canada with an award for Best Clinical Research.Award-Winning ExcellenceThe accolades Dr. Harina has received are a testament to her dedication to providing top-tier optometric care. The ThreeBestRated® award and the 'Best of Montreal' Gold awards recognize HARINA Optométristes as a leader in the field, distinguishing the clinic as a trusted destination for superior eye care services in the region. Additionally, HARINA Optométristes proudly holds an A+ (highest) BBB Accreditation since 2023, further underscoring its commitment to excellence, integrity, and customer satisfaction. The clinic also stands as a woman-owned business, highlighting its dedication to diversity and empowerment in the healthcare industry.A Mentor To Future OptometristsDr. Harina Thyriar is not only a leader in her field but also a mentor and inspiration to future optometrists. Her success story, dedication to excellence, and innovative approach to eye care make her a role model for those entering the profession. Future optometrists look up to Dr. Harina for her expertise, compassionate care, and relentless pursuit of advancing the optometric field.Standing Behind The Name HARINAThe name HARINA is more than just a brand; it represents a legacy of trust, integrity, and excellence in eye care. Dr. Harina Thyriar stands firmly behind this name, embodying the principles of quality and compassion in every aspect of her practice. For Dr. Harina, patients are more than clients-they are part of the family that values their vision and overall health.A Commitment To The Mont-Royal CommunityDr. Harina Thyriar has always placed the community at the forefront of her practice. HARINA Optométristes not only delivers exceptional eye care but also actively supports the Mont-Royal community by sponsoring local events. Through these efforts, Dr. Harina ensures that her clinic contributes to the vibrancy and well-being of the community it serves.About HARINA OptométristesAs said earlier, HARINA Optométristes, located in Centre Rockland, Mont-Royal, is a full-service optometry clinic offering comprehensive eye examinations, a wide selection of luxury eyewear, and state-of-the-art contact lens fittings. Under the supervision of Dr. Harina Thyriar, the clinic is dedicated to revolutionizing the eye care experience by providing a complete range of personalized services, all while showcasing thousands of trendsetting prescription eyewear and sunglass frames.D. Harina offers well-rounded expertise in Cataract, Diabetes & Retinopathy, Conjunctivitis, Tearing or Detachment of The Retina, Macular Degeneration (AMD), Infection, Keratoconus, Glaucoma, and Dry Eyes. To book an appointment with Dr. Harina, visit harina .

Dr. Harina Thyriar

HARINA Optométristes

+1 514-427-4621

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram