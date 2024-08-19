Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Means To Catch Pests In Grow Rooms (TPL-446)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a master grower, and I wanted to create an efficient way to attract and catch the pests without the use of chemicals," said an inventor, from Lansing,

Mich., "so I invented the SIMPLA STICKY BOY. My design would be quick and safe to hang, and it may result in healthier plants."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved means to catch various pests such as fungus gnats in grow rooms and greenhouses. In doing so, it offers an alternative to conventional products that are time consuming to hang and often break branches. As a result, it helps protect the plants. The invention features an efficient and effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for Individuals who pursue lawn and garden activities, garden centers, green houses, growth facilities, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TPL-446, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp