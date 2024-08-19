How Flika AI Is Helping Realtors Beat NAR Paperwork

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flika App showing a house

Flika App browsing with morning coffee

Flika App Founder Spencer Wilkinson

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An AI-powered app is helping realtors in South Carolina get ahead of new National Association of Realtors - NAR guidelines, making sales quicker and easier for buyers and sellers.Created by South Carolina entrepreneur Spencer Wilkinson, Flika 's can answer questions and handle paperwork like Touring Agreements and Buyer Broker Agreements, ultimately freeing up agent's time to focus on what they do best: build relationships and sell houses.Effective Saturday, August 17th, 2024, the new NAR guidelines are set to shake up traditional agent-buyer commission structures and require agents to release more information about a property to sellers upfront. Interested buyers will have to sign an agreement before seeing a property and have a buyer-broker agreement in place, and this is where Flika comes in.“If a potential buyer wants to view a property, Flika will immediately send across the Touring Agreement via DocuSign so that the agent is compliant with NAR regulations and can show the buyer around the property,” says Wilkinson.“With a buyer often looking at several houses, perhaps even across several different areas, this could be a lot of extra paperwork for agents. Flika is designed to have all your contracts in one place, to make it easier for both the buyer and agent involved,” says Wilkinson.For those who have tried online dating apps, the app's interface may feel familiar. Users can swipe left or right on photos of houses, helping the app learn what they like and suggest houses that match their criteria.Once they've found a property they like, Flika's smart technology kicks in to reduce agent admin and get buyer questions answered asap.“From the area to the school, the hard wood floors to when the A/C was done, the AI-powered app can give interested parties all the information they need to understand if this could be a good property for them,” says Wilkinson.“We've all been in that position where we've missed out on a dream property because we saw it scrolling on our phones at 10pm, then didn't get through to the realtor until lunch. Flika means buyers get an instant response and agents can arrive at the office with tours for serious buyers already in their calendar and the paperwork taken care of,” Wilkinson wraps up.With the typical real estate deal taking 45 days, the Flika team estimated that their technology could help agents free up five working days per deal by cutting admin and communication time.“Currently as an agent I can spend as much as 50% of my time on admin and client communications, and with the new NAR guidelines, that's only going to increase” says Larry Durham, Broker in charge at Good Properties in South Carolina.“Flika acts as the ultimate agent's assistant, cutting that admin time and creating a clear, smooth communication process that we know clients and buyers love. We are excited to use it” says Durham.Flika is available in all of South Carolina pulling from MLS's in Greenville, The Upstate, Columbia, Charleston, Myrtle Beach and more. The rollout plan for Flika is more States and Cities over the next few months, with California, Georgia, Florida, and Texas next on the list.To help local agents navigate new NAR legislation, South Carolina agents can now use Flika for free from August 19th to the end of October 2024.Flika is also free for buyers and sellers and available to download from the App Store or Google Play.

