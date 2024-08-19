(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Maxim Ivanchuk Revolutionizes Plastic Surgery with First Self-Operation, Unveils Plans for Dubai's Premier Hospital Opening in 2025

DUBAI, UAE, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Maxim Ivanchuk , a world-renowned plastic surgeon celebrated for his pioneering techniques and relentless pursuit of excellence, has achieved a historic breakthrough by performing complex facial surgery on himself-a first in the annals of medical history. This unprecedented achievement not only demonstrates Dr. Ivanchuk's extraordinary skill and dedication but also sets the stage for his next ambitious project: the opening of Dubai's most advanced hospital in 2025.The self-surgery, conducted in utmost secrecy during the night of July 30th to 31st, involved Dr. Ivanchuk performing his signature facial rejuvenation procedure: unmatched on a global scale, this procedure is the doctor's most popular, attracting patients worldwide, including well-known politicians and Hollywood celebrities. This exclusive technique, which he has perfected over years of practice, includes zygomatic contouring, youthful angle enhancement, chin sculpting, and the innovative J Plasma FACE technology. By choosing to undergo this intricate procedure himself, Dr. Ivanchuk sought to gain a deeper understanding of the patient experience and further refine his groundbreaking methods."This was more than just a surgical challenge-it was an opportunity to walk in my patients' shoes and experience the procedure from their perspective," said Dr. Ivanchuk. "This firsthand experience has given me invaluable insights that will enhance the quality of care I provide."The operation was executed with the assistance of a carefully selected team, including two operating room nurses, an anesthesiologist, and a nurse who held a mirror, enabling Dr. Ivanchuk to meticulously guide the surgery. Central to the procedure was the use of J Plasma FACE technology, which offers superior skin tightening and rejuvenation without leaving scars. The results of the surgery were immediate and remarkable, with significant improvements in facial contour and skin firmness.Following the successful operation, Dr. Ivanchuk experienced a swift recovery, feeling well enough to enjoy a meal shortly afterward. The news of his self-surgery has rapidly spread, drawing global attention and sparking widespread interest in his unique approach to facial rejuvenation.With this groundbreaking achievement behind him, Dr. Ivanchuk is now focused on his next major endeavor: the launch of a state-of-the-art hospital in Dubai. Set to open in 2025, this ultra-modern facility will reflect Dr. Ivanchuk's vision for the future of healthcare, combining cutting-edge technology with a luxurious, patient-centered environment."Dubai is a city synonymous with innovation and luxury, making it the ideal location for our new hospital," Dr. Ivanchuk explained. "We are committed to creating a medical facility that not only offers the most advanced treatments but also redefines the patient experience through exceptional comfort and care."The upcoming hospital will offer a comprehensive range of medical services, including Dr. Ivanchuk's exclusive facial rejuvenation techniques, and is poised to become a global leader in the field of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery.Designed with the patient in mind, the hospital will set new benchmarks in both medical excellence and luxury healthcare.About Dr. Maxim IvanchukDr. Maxim Ivanchuk is an internationally acclaimed plastic surgeon with over 20 years of experience, known for his innovative facial rejuvenation techniques and dedication to pushing the boundaries of medical science. His upcoming hospital in Dubai, expected to open in 2025, will showcase his commitment to excellence, offering cutting-edge medical care in a world-class environment.

