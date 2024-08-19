Macrolide Antibiotics Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Macrolide Antibiotics Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Macrolide Antibiotics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The macrolide antibiotics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $52.98 billion in 2023 to $59.07 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing antibiotic resistance, approvals for new formulations, a rise in infectious diseases, and government and healthcare initiatives.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The macrolide antibiotics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $91.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a rise in respiratory infections due to factors like arise in respiratory infections, rise in combination therapies, an increase in the global geriatric population, increased awareness and diagnostics, and growth in telemedicine and online pharmacy services.

Growth Driver Of The Macrolide Antibiotics Market

The increasing prevalence of skin infections is expected to propel the growth of the macrolide antibiotics market going forward. A skin infection is a condition caused by the invasion of harmful microorganisms into the skin, leading to inflammation and often accompanied by symptoms such as redness, swelling, and pain. Growing skin infections may result from factors such as poor hygiene practices, compromised immune systems, exposure to environmental pollutants, antibiotic resistance, and inadequate wound care. Macrolide antibiotics are often prescribed for treating skin infections caused by bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus or Streptococcus pyogenes, particularly in cases of penicillin allergy or resistance.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the macrolide antibiotics market include Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Major companies operating in the macrolide antibiotic market are focusing on developing generic formulations to increase accessibility, reduce treatment costs, and expand their market reach. Generic formulations of macrolide antibiotics are non-branded versions of these drugs that contain the same active ingredients, dosage, and strength as the original branded medications.

Segments:

1) By Drugs: Azithromycin, Clarithromycin, Erythromycin, Fidaxomicin, Telithromycin

2) By Indication: Respiratory Tract Infections, Skin Infections, Sexually Transmitted Infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, Other Indications

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Route Of Administrations

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores And Retail Pharmacies, Online Providers

5) By End User: Hospital, Dermatology Clinic, Clinic, Ambulatory Centre, Research Laboratories

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the macrolide antibiotics market in 2023. The regions covered in the macrolide antibiotics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Macrolide Antibiotics Market Definition

Macrolide antibiotics are a class of antibiotics characterized by a macrocyclic lactone ring with one or more sugars attached. They inhibit bacterial protein synthesis by binding to the 50S ribosomal subunit, making them effective against various Gram-positive and some Gram-negative bacteria.

Macrolide Antibiotics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Macrolide Antibiotics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on macrolide antibiotics market size, macrolide antibiotics market drivers and trends, macrolide antibiotics market major players, macrolide antibiotics competitors' revenues, macrolide antibiotics market positioning, and macrolide antibiotics market growth across geographies. The macrolide antibiotics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

