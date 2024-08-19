Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Type Of Beverage Cooler (TPL-441)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way to dispense a beverage from a beverage cooler without the hassle of tilting the cooler and pushing the button," said one of two inventors, from

Colville, Wash., "so we invented the E Z FLOW BEVERAGE COOLER. Our design would allow the beverage to freely flow with ease."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a beverage cooler. In doing so, it offers an easy way to dispense and access the beverage. As a result, it eliminates the need to tilt the cooler while turning on the spigot, and it saves time and effort. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for campers, construction workers, party goers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TPL-441, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp