Torus Expands Free Composting Service In New Jersey To Combat Food Waste And Climate Change

Nonprofit Torus Aims to Reach More Households Across the State, Offering Accessible Solutions for Reducing Carbon Footprint and Promoting Sustainable Living

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Torus , an innovative nonprofit organization dedicated to environmental sustainability, is proud to announce the expansion of its free composting service for households in Central New Jersey. This groundbreaking initiative aims to significantly reduce food waste, cut down on carbon emissions, and make composting accessible to everyone in the community.Turning Food Waste into a Climate SolutionFood waste sent to landfills is one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for nearly 30% of the waste stream in the United States. Torus's new service provides an easy and free way for households to divert their food waste from landfills, turning it into valuable compost that enriches the soil and helps reduce our carbon footprint.“We're excited to expand this service into all of New Jersey,” said Zikang Jiang, Co-Founder and CEO at Torus.“Our goal is to make composting as simple and accessible as possible. By providing free curbside composting, we're not just reducing waste – we're empowering residents to take action against climate change and reduce their individual carbon footprint.”A Grassroots Approach to SustainabilityTorus is built on the belief that small actions, when multiplied across communities, can create significant change. With this new service, Torus hopes to inspire thousands of households to start composting, thereby contributing to a more sustainable future for New Jersey.“We've already seen an incredible response from the community,” Jiang added.“People are eager to do their part, spread the word, and we're here to make that as easy as possible. Our service is entirely free, funded by generous donations and supported by volunteers who believe in our mission.”Get Involved and Make a DifferenceResidents of Central New Jersey who are interested in joining the free composting service can sign up today at . Torus also encourages community members to spread the word to friends, neighbors, and local businesses. For those outside the current service area, Torus offers the opportunity to bring the service to their neighborhood if five or more households express interest.In addition to signing up, community members can support Torus's mission by making a donation at . Every dollar contributed helps keep the service free and reduces 8.75 lbs of CO2 from being admitted into the atmosphere.About TorusTorus is a nonprofit organization founded in 2023 in Princeton, NJ with the mission to reduce food waste and promote sustainability through accessible composting services. By partnering with local communities, Torus is creating a greener and more environmentally conscious future for New Jersey.

