Anti-Drone Technology Strategic Research Report 2024: Rising Illicit Activities And Terrorism, And Incidences Of Security Breach Propels The Market Growth - Global Forecast To 2030
Date
8/19/2024 11:31:32 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Drone technology - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Anti-Drone Technology is estimated at US$985.2 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$6.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Why You Should Buy This Report:
Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Anti-Drone Technology Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments. Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies. Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Anti-Drone Technology Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Electronic Systems segment, which is expected to reach US$2.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 27%. The Laser Systems segment is also set to grow at 24.6% CAGR over the next 8 years. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $296.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 24.7% CAGR to reach $1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Battelle Memorial Institute, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Dedrone, Inc., and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 229
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $985.2 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $6200 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 25.9%
| Regions Covered
| Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Global Economic Update Anti-Drone: An Industry Overview Military & Defense: The Largest of the Anti-Drone Market by Vertical Laser Systems to Witness Fastest Growth Globally Americas to Lead the Anti-Drone Market Anti-Drone Technology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E) Global Anti-Drone Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Drones Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players Global Drone Software Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players Global Commercial Drone Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players Global Drone Autopilot Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Illicit Activities and Terrorism, and Incidences of Security Breach Propels the Market for Anti-Drones Concerns Related to Aerial Attacks among Government and Public Contributes towards Evolution of Anti-Drone Measures Stringent Government Regulations for Deploying Anti-Drone System Hinders the Market Growth Apprehensions related to Public Safety and High Cost, Constraints the Market PRODUCT OVERVIEW Anti-Drone: An Introduction
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Battelle Memorial Institute Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. Dedrone, Inc. DeTect, Inc. DroneShield Limited Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Liteye Systems Inc. Lockheed Martin Corporation Northrop Grumman Corporation Raytheon Company SAAB AB SCG Security & Counterintelligence Group LLC SRC, Inc. Thales Group Theiss Uav Solutions, LLC
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Anti-Drone Technology Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN19082024004107003653ID1108576228
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.