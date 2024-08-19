(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Drone - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Electronic Systems segment is expected to reach US$2.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 27%. The Laser Systems segment is also set to grow at 24.6% CAGR over the next 8 years. The U.S. market is estimated at $296.8 Million in 2023, and China is forecasted to grow at an impressive 24.7% CAGR to reach $1 Billion by 2030.

Rising Illicit Activities and Terrorism, and Incidences of Security Breach Propels the Market for Anti-Drones

Concerns Related to Aerial Attacks among Government and Public Contributes towards Evolution of Anti-Drone Measures

Stringent Government Regulations for Deploying Anti-Drone System Hinders the Market Growth

Apprehensions related to Public Safety and High Cost, Constraints the Market

