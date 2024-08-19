Sulfone Polymers Market Report 2024-2029, By Polymer Type, End-Use Sector And Geographic Region

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sulfone Polymers World Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Mega trends that will continue to drive sulfone polymer consumption include, but are not limited to, a sustained and increased penetration of sulfone polymers in aircraft and automobiles, supported by ongoing efforts in reducing weight to improve fuel efficiency and meet CO2 emission standards.
Additionally, the rising demand for food and consumer items requiring higher temperature limits, as well as the continued utilization of sulfone polymers in membrane applications, contribute to sustained growth.
Asia-Pacific region has become the largest global volume market for sulfone polymers with a share of 39% estimated at 26 thousand metric tons in 2023 and is projected to reach 37.6 thousand metric tons by 2029 at a faster CAGR of 6.3% between the two years.
Moreover, insights from industry sources suggest that the ongoing trend of electronics miniaturization, which necessitates materials with elevated temperature requirements, further reinforces the demand for sulfone polymers.
Furthermore, demographic shifts such as an aging population and the increasing emphasis on healthier lifestyles are expected to drive above-average growth rates in the medical & healthcare sector, consequently boosting demand for sulfone polymers.
This world market compendium, analyzes the market for Sulfone Polymers at a high level across all major geographic regions by polymer type and end-use sectors. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of volume in metric tons and value in US$ for 2019, 2023 and 2029.
Market Segmentation
Polymer Types
Polysulfone (PSU) Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) Polyethersulfone (PESU)
End-Use Sectors
Aerospace & Military Automotive Building & Construction Electrical & Electronics Food & Household Mechanical/Industrial Medical & Healthcare Other Sectors (such as water filtration etc.)
Geographic Regions
The United States Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of World
This report provides the estimates and forecast for the global Sulfone Polymers market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.
Companies Featured
BASF Changchun Jida Special Engineering Plastic Research Co., Ltd. Guangdong Youju Advanced New Materials Co., Ltd. Kingfa Science & Technology Co., Ltd. Shandong Haoran Special Plastic Co., Ltd. Shenzhen Wote Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited Syensqo
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 37
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value in 2023
| 26 Thousand Metric Tons
| Forecasted Market Value by 2029
| 37.6 Thousand Metric Tons
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 6.3%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET SEGMENTATION
Polymer Types End-Use Sectors Geographic Regions
2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM
Market Demand by Geographic Region Market Demand by Polymer Type Market Demand by End-use Sector
3. MARKET TRENDS AND OUTLOOK
4. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM
The United States Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of World
5. MAJOR PLAYERS
