Sulfone Polymers Market Report 2024-2029, By Polymer Type, End-Use Sector And Geographic Region


8/19/2024 11:31:32 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sulfone Polymers World Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mega trends that will continue to drive sulfone polymer consumption include, but are not limited to, a sustained and increased penetration of sulfone polymers in aircraft and automobiles, supported by ongoing efforts in reducing weight to improve fuel efficiency and meet CO2 emission standards.

Additionally, the rising demand for food and consumer items requiring higher temperature limits, as well as the continued utilization of sulfone polymers in membrane applications, contribute to sustained growth.

Asia-Pacific region has become the largest global volume market for sulfone polymers with a share of 39% estimated at 26 thousand metric tons in 2023 and is projected to reach 37.6 thousand metric tons by 2029 at a faster CAGR of 6.3% between the two years.

Moreover, insights from industry sources suggest that the ongoing trend of electronics miniaturization, which necessitates materials with elevated temperature requirements, further reinforces the demand for sulfone polymers.

Furthermore, demographic shifts such as an aging population and the increasing emphasis on healthier lifestyles are expected to drive above-average growth rates in the medical & healthcare sector, consequently boosting demand for sulfone polymers.
This world market compendium, analyzes the market for Sulfone Polymers at a high level across all major geographic regions by polymer type and end-use sectors. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of volume in metric tons and value in US$ for 2019, 2023 and 2029.

Market Segmentation

Polymer Types

  • Polysulfone (PSU)
  • Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU)
  • Polyethersulfone (PESU)

End-Use Sectors

  • Aerospace & Military
  • Automotive
  • Building & Construction
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Food & Household
  • Mechanical/Industrial
  • Medical & Healthcare
  • Other Sectors (such as water filtration etc.)

Geographic Regions

  • The United States
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of World

This report provides the estimates and forecast for the global Sulfone Polymers market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.

Companies Featured

  • BASF
  • Changchun Jida Special Engineering Plastic Research Co., Ltd.
  • Guangdong Youju Advanced New Materials Co., Ltd.
  • Kingfa Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Shandong Haoran Special Plastic Co., Ltd.
  • Shenzhen Wote Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.
  • Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited
  • Syensqo


Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 37
Forecast Period 2023 - 2029
Estimated Market Value in 2023 26 Thousand Metric Tons
Forecasted Market Value by 2029 37.6 Thousand Metric Tons
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET SEGMENTATION

  • Polymer Types
  • End-Use Sectors
  • Geographic Regions

2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM

  • Market Demand by Geographic Region
  • Market Demand by Polymer Type
  • Market Demand by End-use Sector

3. MARKET TRENDS AND OUTLOOK

4. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM

  • The United States
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of World

5. MAJOR PLAYERS

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

  • Sulfone Polymers World Market
CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN19082024004107003653ID1108576223


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

