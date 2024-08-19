Pain Management Drugs Strategic Business Report 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pain Management Drugs - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Pain Management Drugs is estimated at US$76.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$92.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the pain management drugs market is driven by several factors. A significant driver is the rising prevalence of chronic pain conditions such as arthritis, back pain, and neuropathic pain, which increases the demand for effective pain management solutions. Advances in drug delivery technologies, including transdermal patches and implantable devices, have expanded the addressable market by offering new ways to administer pain relief. The aging global population also contributes to market growth, as older adults are more likely to suffer from chronic pain conditions. Additionally, increasing awareness and diagnosis of pain-related conditions have propelled market demand.

Regulatory support for the development of new pain management drugs, along with initiatives to combat the opioid crisis by promoting safer alternatives, further stimulates market expansion. Moreover, the growing trend of personalized medicine, which tailors pain management therapies to individual genetic profiles, drives adoption and enhances treatment efficacy. Collectively, these factors are shaping a dynamic and rapidly expanding market for pain management drugs.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Opioid Drugs segment, which is expected to reach US$24.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.5%. The NSAIDS segment is also set to grow at 2.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $20.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.5% CAGR to reach $18.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Report Features:

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AdvaCare Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ld., Eisai Co., Ltd., and more.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $76.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $92.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered Global



Rising Prevalence of Chronic Pain Conditions Spurs Demand for Effective Therapies

Aging Population Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Pain Management Drugs

Advances in Drug Delivery Technologies Propel Growth in Market Adoption

Development of Non-Addictive Painkillers Strengthens Business Case for Safer Alternatives

Personalized Medicine and Genetic Testing Drive Adoption of Tailored Pain Therapies

Emergence of Biologics and Biosimilars Generates New Market Opportunities

Increasing Awareness and Diagnosis of Pain-Related Conditions Accelerates Demand

Integration of Multimodal Pain Management Strategies Sustains Growth in Treatment Approaches

Here`s How Extended-Release Formulations Enhance Patient Adherence

Technological Innovations in Transdermal and Implantable Devices Throw the Spotlight On Advanced Pain Relief Methods

Expansion of Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Markets Generates Demand for Pain Management Drugs

Rising Trend of Non-Pharmacological Interventions in Pain Management Generates Complementary Market Opportunities

Increasing Investment in Biotechnology Propels Growth in Novel Pain Therapies Adoption of Telemedicine and Digital Health Technologies Expands Access to Pain Management Solutions

AdvaCare Pharma

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ld.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Eli Lilly & Company

Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Fresenius Kabi USA

IBSA Institute Biochimique SA

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co. Inc.

Neuracle Lifesciences Private Limited

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Viatris, Inc.

