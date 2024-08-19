(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aseptic Filling Machine (2nd Edition): Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035 - Type of Compatible Primary Container, Scale of Operation, System Throughput, End-user and Key Geographical Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Aseptic Filling Machine Market is valued at USD 1.36 billion in 2024 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2024-2035.

Fill/finish is a critical aspect of pharmaceutical manufacturing, and ensuring the safety of formulations enclosed in primary containers is imperative. Despite being a well-established process, the contemporary drug filling process is plagued by concerns such as contamination, filling errors, and labelling issues. In fact, experts estimate that around 80% of product recalls can be attributed to packaging-related concerns, highlighting the significance of contamination as a key concern. To ensure consumer safety, an aseptic environment is maintained during the fill/finish step. However, manual intervention in filling lines poses a threat to product safety, as it increases the risk of contamination from contact with laborers. Furthermore, it is inefficient and can lead to inaccuracies in dose dispensation.

The growing complexity of modern pharmaceuticals has created a need for automation of routine tasks, such as fill/finish. This has resulted in increased demands for specialized equipment and infrastructure, as well as handling expertise. Over the past two decades, pharma equipment manufacturers have developed more efficient, reliable, and cost-effective machinery that incorporates isolators and restricted access barrier systems (RABS) in their proprietary aseptic fill/finish lines. These systems eliminate the need for human intervention, thereby reducing the risk of operator-associated contamination. Moreover, filling lines with isolated equipment has been associated with significant cost savings opportunities. In such cases, developers can opt for smaller, lower-cost cleanrooms instead of investing in large high-end facilities.

To date, over 230 isolator-based filling and closing systems are available in the market, with ongoing innovation efforts aimed at improving performance. Given the growing number of biopharmaceutical product candidates under development, the opportunity for aseptic fill/finish equipment developers is expected to continue growing at a substantial pace over the next decade.

Research Coverage:



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the isolator-based aseptic filling systems landscape, highlighting the key contributions of industry players and offering insights into various aspects of the systems. This includes information on the type of system, maximum system throughput and compatible primary container types. Additionally, the report delves into the features of isolator-based aseptic filling systems developers, including their year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of leading players in this space.

Comprehensive competitiveness analysis of isolator based aseptic filling systems, taking into consideration the scale of operation, system throughput, compatible primary containers, type of formulation and other important product related specifications.

Detailed profiles of companies offering isolator based aseptic filling systems. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, proprietary products, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

In-depth discussion on the general regulatory guidelines for aseptic processing, and specific recommendations related to isolator and blow-fill-seal technologies used in the aseptic fill / finish process.

An analysis of various developments / recent trends related to aseptic processing market, offering insights on partnerships and collaborations established within the aseptic filling machine industry, and conferences held in this space. Detailed estimate of the current market size and potential future growth of the isolator-based aseptic filling machine market over the next decade. This estimate is based on various factors, including likely adoption trends and data from both primary and secondary sources. The forecast for the market's revenue growth period till 2035 is informed and reliable.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1 Chapter Overview

3.2 Overview of Drug Fill / Finish Processes

3.3 Traditional Methods of Fill / Finish

3.4 Aseptic Fill / Finish Technique

3.5 Need for Aseptic Fill / Finish Techniques

3.6 Advanced Aseptic Fill / Finish Processes: Blow-Fill-Seal Aseptic Technology

3.6.1 Isolator Systems

3.6.2 Restricted Access Barrier Systems (RABS)

3.6.3 Comparison between Isolator Systems and RABS

3.7 Advantages of Advanced Aseptic Fill / Finish Techniques

3.8 Regulatory Guidelines for Aseptic Fill / Finish

3.9 Future Perspectives

4. ISOLATOR BASED ASEPTIC FILLING SYSTEMS: OVERALL MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Chapter Overview

4.2 Isolator based Aseptic Filling Systems: Overall Market Landscape

4.3 Isolator based Aseptic Filling Systems: Developer Landscape

5. ISOLATOR BASED ASEPTIC FILLING AND CLOSING SYSTEMS: PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1 Chapter Overview

5.2 Methodology and Key Parameters

5.3 Product Competitiveness Analysis: Peer Group I

5.4 Product Competitiveness Analysis: Peer Group II

5.5 Product Competitiveness Analysis: Peer Group III

6. COMPANY PROFILES



AST

Bausch+Strobel

Dara Pharma

Groninger

IMA Group

Marchesini Group

OPTIMA

Syntegon Tofflon

7. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

7.1 Chapter Overview

7.2 Partnership Models

7.3 Isolator based Aseptic Filling Systems Market: Partnership Activity

7.4 Isolator based Aseptic Filling Systems Market: Recent Conferences

7.5 Concluding Remarks

8. REGULATORY GUIDELINES: ASEPTIC PROCESSING

8.1 Chapter Overview

8.2 Overview of Cleanroom Grades

8.3 General Guidelines for Aseptic Processing

8.4 Guidelines for Using Isolator Technology

8.5 Guidelines for Using Blow / Fill / Seal Technology

9. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

9.1 Chapter Overview

9.2 Key Assumptions and Methodology

9.3 Global Isolator based Aseptic Filling Systems Market: Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

9.4 Isolator based Aseptic Filling Systems Market: Distribution by Scale of Operation, 2019, 2024 and 2035

9.5 Global Isolator based Aseptic Filling Systems Market: Distribution by Type of Compatible Primary Container, 2019, 2024 and 2035

9.6 Global Isolator based Aseptic Filling Systems Market: Distribution by System Throughput, 2019, 2024 and 2035

9.7 Global Isolator based Aseptic Filling Systems Market: Distribution by End-user, 2019, 2024 and 2035

9.8 Isolator based Aseptic Filling Systems Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2019, 2024 and 2035

10. CONCLUSION

11. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

11.1 Chapter Overview

11.2 Automated Systems of Tacoma (AST)

11.3 Interview Transcript: Joe Hoff, Chairman and CEO

12. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

13. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

