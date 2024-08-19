CIACLA Los Angeles Presents 'A Night In November' A Powerful Play On Identity And Change

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Poster of ANIN

Explore themes of identity, prejudice, and redemption in the critically acclaimed play "A Night in November" at CIACLA Los Angeles.

- Matthew Nevin - Executive Director CIACLALOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CIACLA - The Contemporary Irish Arts Center Los Angeles is thrilled to announce the return of the critically lauded play, A Night in November , featuring acclaimed Irish actor Alan Smyth, and written by renowned playwright Marie Jones.The performance will captivate audiences from September 5th to 8th, 2024, at The Pico Playhouse Los Angeles.Directed by Tim Redmond and Caroline Morahan, A Night in November is a multi-award-winning, one-person play set in Northern Ireland in 1993. A Night in November centers on Kenneth McCallister, a bored protestant dole clerk who, after witnessing the hatred and bigotry of his own community, sets out on a voyage of discovery and redemption. Racism, sectarianism, belonging and soccer collide in this brilliant and piercingly funny play, demonstrating how tolerance is possible, even in the face of our most entrenched rivalries."We are incredibly proud to bring A Night in November back to Los Angeles. This play is not only a compelling piece of theatre but also a timely reminder of the importance of empathy, understanding, and the courage to challenge divisive ideologies. In today's world, the themes of the play resonate more than ever." - CIACLA's Executive Director, Matthew Nevin.CIACLA is committed to promoting and celebrating Irish culture and heritage through contemporary and innovative programming. A Night in November is a prime example of the type of work that CIACLA aims to present-thought-provoking, socially relevant, and artistically excellent.Tickets for A Night in November are now available for purchase through the CIACLA website. Audiences are encouraged to secure their tickets early, as this highly anticipated production is expected to sell out quickly. For more information about the production, ticket sales, and CIACLA's upcoming events, please visit CIACLA's official websiteAbout CIACLACIACLA (Cultural and Irish Arts Center Los Angeles) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to showcasing contemporary Irish arts and culture in Los Angeles. Through a diverse range of programs, including theatre, visual arts, music, and literature, CIACLA aims to create a platform for cultural exchange and to enrich the Los Angeles community with the vibrancy of Irish creativity.Follow CIACLA on Instagram: @ciac

matthew nevin

CIACLA

email us here

Preview of A Night in November