Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Vaccines Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Vaccines Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Vaccines Global Market Report 2024

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The porcine epidemic diarrhea vaccines market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.56 billion in 2023 to $1.67 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to large-scale vaccination campaigns, expanded programs on immunization (EPI), the adoption of disposable syringes, diarrhea eradication efforts, and initiatives like the global alliance for vaccines and immunization (GAVI).

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The porcine epidemic diarrhea vaccines market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing emphasis on immunization programs, expanded vaccine development pipelines, expanding pig populations, focus on cold chain management, and rising awareness about the importance of preventive healthcare measures.

Growth Driver Of The Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Vaccines Market

The increasing pig farming is expected to propel the growth of the porcine epidemic diarrhea vaccines market going forward. Pig farming involves raising domestic pigs for meat production, breeding, rearing, managing from birth to market weight, and marketing and selling pork products. Pig farming is increasing due to rising global demand for pork products, improvements in breeding and management practices, technological advancements in farming techniques, and expanding markets for pork consumption. Porcine epidemic diarrhea (PED) vaccines are employed in pig farming to prevent and manage outbreaks. They are usually administered via injection or orally starting from the sow's gestation period to confer passive immunity to newborn piglets through colostrum.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the porcine epidemic diarrhea vaccines market include Zoetis Inc., Merck Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health, Idexx Laboratories Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Ceva Santé Animale Health Company.

Major companies operating in the porcine epidemic diarrhea vaccines market are developing innovative products, such as the porcine parvovirus (PPV) vaccine, to strengthen their position in the market. The Porcine Parvovirus (PPV) vaccine is a veterinary immunization designed to prevent reproductive failure in pigs caused by PPV, a small, non-enveloped virus associated with infertility, stillbirths, mummified fetuses, and weak piglets.

Segments:

1) By Product: Live Vaccines, Killed Vaccines

2) By Application: Piglets, Adults Pigs

3) By End-User: Veterinary Hospitals, Hog Production Farms

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the porcine epidemic diarrhea vaccines market in 2023. The regions covered in the porcine epidemic diarrhea vaccines market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Vaccines Market Definition

Porcine epidemic diarrhea (PED) vaccines are biological preparations developed to provide immunity against the porcine epidemic diarrhea virus (PEDV), which causes severe gastrointestinal disease in pigs. These vaccines are essential tools in preventing and controlling Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea, contributing to the health and productivity of pig populations and the economic stability of the swine industry.

Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Vaccines Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Vaccines Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on porcine epidemic diarrhea vaccines market size , porcine epidemic diarrhea vaccines market drivers and trends, porcine epidemic diarrhea vaccines market major players, porcine epidemic diarrhea vaccines competitors' revenues, porcine epidemic diarrhea vaccines market positioning, and porcine epidemic diarrhea vaccines market growth across geographies. The porcine epidemic diarrhea vaccines market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

