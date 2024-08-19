Ecoflow Unveils Power For Rescues Program To Support Rescues And Disaster Preparedness

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow , a leading company in portable and eco-friendly solutions, has launched the "EcoFlow Power For Rescues" program. This program is part of the company's corporate social responsibility initiative, "EcoFlow Power For All", and aims to provide reliable, flexible, and clean power support to disaster-stricken areas and rescue organizations worldwide. Additionally, it supports disaster preparedness and rescue training to safeguard more lives.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the number of extreme weather disasters has increased fivefold in the past 50 years. In the face of increasingly frequent disasters, providing power for rescue operations, disaster area settlements, disaster preparedness, and rescue personnel training is crucial to ensuring the safety of more lives.

Bruce Wang, CEO and founder of EcoFlow, said: "Disaster preparedness are the primary reason many users choose EcoFlow, which makes us deeply understand that reliability is a common need when people face critical moments. Through close collaboration with global rescue organizations, governments, hospitals, and shelters, we continuously provide reliable power support in emergencies to assist in rescue and disaster relief efforts. Additionally, we actively support disaster preparedness and rescue training to help more people understand how to build reliable emergency preparations in their daily lives to protect themselves and their families."

Providing Reliable Power for Rescue Emergencies

During the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake in Japan, EcoFlow donated 76 portable power stations, 17 solar panels, power banks and disaster preparedness boxes to non-profit organizations and companies in the cities of Nanao, Komatsu, and Kanazawa in Ishikawa Prefecture. These supplies were used in local shelters, providing emergency power for 40,000 affected people.

During the 2024 floods in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, the Estrela Hospital in the state received critically ill patients from several nearby cities, but frequent power outages posed safety risks for many patients. EcoFlow donated a batch of portable power stations to the hospital to ensure the stable operation of medical and medication storage equipment, protecting patients' lives.

Focusing on Daily Disaster Preparedness and Rescue Training

Daily disaster preparedness is also an essential part of the EcoFlow Power For Rescues program. The program installed EcoFlow portable power stations and solar panels at tsunami evacuation towers in Isumi City, Japan. When disasters cause power outages, these power stations provide emergency electricity for evacuees. The program also donated portable power stations to 10 rescue teams under China's Blue Sky Rescue Team and Dawn Rescue Alliance to help them solve power issues during rescue operations.

Additionally, the Power for Rescues program has partnered with St John Ambulance Cymru in Wales for a 12-month collaboration, conducting 67 demonstration and awareness training sessions in schools and community groups throughout north, south, and west Wales. This project is expected to provide professional rescue training to 1000 individuals, contributing to community safety and the development of professional rescue personnel.

If your organization or community would like to collaborate with the EcoFlow Power For Rescues program, please contact us via this page: powerforall

About EcoFlow Power For Rescue

"EcoFlow Power For Rescues" is a program under EcoFlow's corporate social responsibility initiative, EcoFlow Power For All, dedicated to providing rescue power. Its motto is "Always Reliable. Anywhere. Anytime." During emergencies such as the 2023 Hawaii wildfires in the USA, the 2023 Morocco earthquake, the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake in Japan, and the 2024 Rio Grande do Sul floods in Brazil, this program provided reliable, flexible, and clean power support to rescue agencies, affected hospitals, and shelters.

