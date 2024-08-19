STRADVISION Accelerates Digital Transformation With The Groundbreaking Launch Of 'Labelit'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION , a leader in computer vision technology, is proud to announce the launch of 'Labelit,' a cutting-edge labeling tool, aimed at accelerating the company's digital transformation.

'Labelit' is a state-of-the-art web-based data labeling tool designed by STRADVISION to efficiently process the annotation needed for advanced recognition technologies in driving and parking applications. The tool handles intricate requirements like 2D and 3D recognition and multi-channel data processing. Previously managed manually, these tasks are now streamlined through cloud-based processing with 'Labelit.'

One of the standout features of 'Labelit' is its ability to track and analyze user work records, allowing for precise measurement of task completion times. This data-driven approach enables continuous improvements in tool functionality. Additionally, the system can automatically calculate partner costs based on user activity, maximizing efficiency for all parties involved.

'Labelit' also allows operators to provide additional information across multiple channels simultaneously, eliminating the need for separate data processing for each channel. This enhancement significantly boosts efficiency, ensures consistency, and improves overall data quality.

Moreover, 'Labelit' integrates LiDAR and image data to support 3D functions, which is crucial for advancing the next generation of SVNet technology-the 3D Perception Network.

"The launch of our proprietary labeling tool, 'Labelit,' is a significant milestone in STRADVISION's digital transformation journey. As a cloud-based global service, 'Labelit' is now available to our partners, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive," said Jack Sim, CTO of STRADVISION. "Moving forward, we are committed to advancing SVNet to deliver stable and cutting-edge services to our customers."

Meanwhile, STRADVISION is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) on the KOSDAQ market later this year. The company has been accelerating its digital transition since April and has passed the KOSDAQ technology evaluation with 'A, A' grades, particularly excelling in technology and marketability. For more information on STRADVISION and our cutting-edge technologies, please visit STRADVISION .

About STRADVISION



Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.



