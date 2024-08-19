Inventhelp Inventor Develops A Sun Protection Device For Mobile Device Users (TLS-607)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was getting so tired of being at the pool or beach needing to write a text or read an email, but the glare was horrendous even with contrast on," said an inventor from Toms River, N.J., "so I invented SHADY CELL. With this you won't need to squint, hold your hand over your phone, or run into a building or your car to see your phone."

The patent-pending invention provides the user with the ability to see their screen when they are out in the bright sunlight. It also protects the mobile device from the hot sun and becoming overheated which could reduce the risk of draining the life of the battery. This practical and portable device effectively reduces glare when using it outdoors and is easy to use and convenient. The inventor has created a prototype.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

SOURCE InventHelp