HUB INTERNATIONAL DEEPENS PERSONALIZATION OF EMPLOYEE BENEFITS WITH CLINICAL INFORMATICS RESOURCES

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Hub International Limited (HUB), a

leading global insurance brokerage and services firm, is further helping employers personalize their benefits program with clinical informatics and HUB Infused AnalyticsTM

Data Suite in preparation for the upcoming 2025 benefits renewal period. Employers will be able to extract, transform, and visualize information related to benefits utilization, cost patterns and overall program effectiveness.

"We look at a customer's data as a treasure trove to help employers make better, more impactful decisions before renewals come up," said Dr. Kryz Novotnaj, HUB's Chief Clinical Informatics Officer and leader of HUB's clinical informatics team. "Our experienced clinical informatics team and HUB Infused AnalyticsTM

Data Suite, enable clients to make decisions that maximize the value of their benefits investment while delivering personalized solutions to create and maintain a more vital workforce."

Today's multigenerational workforce continues to look for a more customized and comprehensive benefits experience . According to HUB's 2024 Outlook Executive Survey , only 40% of organizations include personalized benefits in their overall benefits strategy. Employers who provide more personalized benefits packages can achieve greater employee engagement, satisfaction and retention.

HUB's clinical informatics team includes experienced internists, psychiatrists, endocrinologists, pharmacists, general practitioners and registered nurses. With HUB Infused AnalyticsTM

Data Suite, they use real-time information and proprietary analytics to simplify and interpret complex data. Employers gain insight on their clinical, pharmacy and health plan coverage to optimize employee benefits programs, including:



Guidance on employer benefit plans and costs vs. competitors

Recommendations on specialty pharmacy options to help determine funding scenarios Insights into tailoring benefits to meet the organization and employee needs

For more information on HUB Clinical Informatics and HUB Infused AnalyticsTM

Data Suite, visit here .

