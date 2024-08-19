Embroidery Equipment Business Analysis Report 2024: Increasing Demand For Customization And Personalization Drives Growth - Global Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embroidery Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Embroidery Equipment is estimated at US$494.8 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$636.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2030.



The growth in the embroidery equipment market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for personalized and customized products is propelling the adoption of advanced embroidery machines capable of producing unique and intricate designs. Secondly, the expansion of the fashion and textile industry, particularly in emerging markets, is boosting the need for efficient and high-capacity embroidery equipment. Thirdly, technological advancements, such as the integration of CAD software and automation, are making embroidery machines more user-friendly and accessible, attracting a broader range of users, from hobbyists to professional manufacturers.

Additionally, the rise of e-commerce and online retail platforms is facilitating the growth of small and home-based businesses specializing in custom embroidery, further driving market demand. The growing trend towards sustainability and eco-friendly practices is also encouraging the use of high-quality, durable embroidery that reduces waste and promotes longer product life cycles. Lastly, government initiatives and support for the textile and garment industry, particularly in countries like China and India, are providing a favorable environment for the growth of the embroidery equipment market.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Multi Needle Embroidery Machines segment, which is expected to reach US$440.5 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.9%. The Single Needle Embroidery Machines segment is also set to grow at 3.2% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $134.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.0% CAGR to reach $133.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Barudan Co., Ltd., BERNINA International AG, Brother International Corporation, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $494.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $636.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global



Increasing Demand for Customization and Personalization Drives Market Growth

Technological Innovations in Embroidery Machines Propel Market

Rising Adoption in Fashion and Apparel Industry Expands Market Opportunities

Growing Popularity of Home-Based and Small-Scale Businesses Generates Demand

Development of Multi-Function and Versatile Machines Expands Addressable Market

Advances in Thread and Fabric Technologies Propel Market Growth Growing Use in Interior Decoration and Home Furnishing Expands Market Scope

Barudan Co., Ltd.

BERNINA International AG

Brother International Corporation

Feiya Group Co., Ltd.

HappyJapan Inc.

Janome America, Inc.

Melco International LLC

Mobase Sunstar Co.,Ltd. (SWF)

Ricoma International Corporation

Saurer Intelligent Technology AG

Tajima Industries Ltd.

Tianjin Richpeace AI Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Lejia Electrical Machinery Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Xinsheng Technology Co, Ltd. (SINSIM) ZSK Stickmaschinen GmbH

