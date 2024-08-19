Prophase Labs To Present At August 20Th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GARDEN CITY, NY, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) (“ProPhase” or the“Company”), a next-generation biotech, genomics, and diagnostics company, today announced that it will be presenting at the Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event. The company will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day in addition to their presentation.



Event: Q3 Investor Summit

Date: August 20th, 2024

Presentation Time: 1:00 P.M. ET

Location:



About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a next-generation biotech, genomics and diagnostics company. Our goal is to create a healthier world with bold action and the power of insight. We're revolutionizing healthcare with industry-leading Whole Genome Sequencing solutions, while developing potential game changer diagnostics and therapeutics in the fight against cancer. This includes a potentially life-saving cancer test focused on early detection of esophageal cancer and potential breakthrough cancer therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action. Our world-class CLIA labs and cutting-edge diagnostic technology provide wellness solutions for healthcare providers and consumers. We develop, manufacture, and commercialize health and wellness solutions to enable people to live their best lives. We are committed to executional excellence, smart diversification, and a synergistic, omni-channel approach. ProPhase Labs' valuable subsidiaries, their synergies, and significant growth underscore our multi-billion-dollar potential.

For more information, visit .

Media Relations and Institutional Investor Contact:

ProPhase Labs, Inc.

267-880-1111

...

Retail Investor Relations Contact:

Renmark Financial Communications

John Boidman

514-939-3989

...