Chargeeuropa Secures Funding Round Led By Shift4good Marking Historic French Investment In Polish Electromobility Sector

ChargeEuropa combines EV charging with DOOH advertising to become profitable in early-stage markets.

The latest funding round for the EV charging company garners international backing, highlighting global interest in the emerging CEE electromobility sector.

WARSAW, POLAND , August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ChargeEuropa, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company based in Poland, proudly announces the successful closure of their next funding round. The round was led by Shift4Good, a Paris-based, 200 million EUR impact fund - marking a historic milestone as the first significant French investment in Poland's electromobility ecosystem. Shift4Good's notable LPs include Renault Group, BNP Paribas Group, and the European Investment Fund.Matthieu de Chanville, Managing Partner at Shift4Good, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating,“Our investment in ChargeEuropa reflects our commitment to supporting innovative companies that drive positive environmental impact. We look forward to supporting ChargeEuropa expand into new markets, contributing to a sustainable transformation of transportation in Poland and Europe.”Shift4Good brings deep experience from the automotive sector, providing strategic guidance and support to ChargeEuropa. This expertise will optimize ChargeEuropa's plans to scale its operations, leveraging Shift4Good's industry knowledge and connections to accelerate EV charging network growth.The funding round also attracted co-investments and follow-on investments from several prominent players, including Simpact Ventures, a well-known Polish impact fund focusing on generating a positive, measurable social impact; MobilityFund, a German venture capital firm specializing in the mobility and transportation sector; and Canard Ventures, an American investment firm engaged in creative technologies. Swiss/Polish entrepreneur Alex Kostecki, known for co-founding the finance app Clair, also participated in the round. Kostecki brings valuable experience in scaling technology companies, having recently helped Clair secure a $175 million financing round.“We are thrilled to support the growth of ChargeEuropa.” Says Wojciech Majewski, Partner at Simpact Ventures.“We believe that the business model will democratize access to clean transportation not only for major cities, but also smaller, underserviced regions.”“We believe that ChargeEuropa has the potential to become the EV charging champion for CEE” says Jan-Christoph Rickers, Managing Director of MobilityFund.“By combining advertising with EV charging, the team can successfully deploy profitable stations in early-stage markets, ahead of the EV adoption curve.” Jan is an early supporter of ChargeEuropa, being involved with the company since the seed round in 2021.Funding from the new investors together with the indicated banking market appetite will enable ChargeEuropa to expand its team and accelerate the development of its cutting-edge EV charging and Digital Out of Home (DOOH) technology. ChargeEuropa currently has a pipeline of over 1000 locations across Poland, this funding round will support team in deploying new chargers nationwide. The company also plans to expand its network into new markets, solidifying its position as a leader in the CEE EV charging infrastructure sector.“We're excited to have a dream-team of investors, each representing key pillars of what makes our business successful. The support we receive from them will allow us to take ChargeEuropa to the next level.” Said Matt Tymowski, CEO of ChargeEuropa.“The involvement of our international investors underscores the growing interest in the Polish electromobility sector. This investment will not only help us enhance our technology and grow our team but also accelerate our mission to make EV charging more accessible and convenient across Poland and beyond.”ChargeEuropa's latest funding round marks a key milestone for the company and the broader Polish electromobility landscape, attracting international attention and investment. The company remains dedicated to pioneering sustainable solutions and setting new standards in the EV charging industry.For more information, please contact:Weronika KarwowskaCharge Polska Sp. z o.o.Email: ...Phone: +48 61 653 48 95Website:About ChargeEuropaChargeEuropa is a Polish-based company specializing in electric vehicle charging infrastructure. With a focus on sustainable technological solutions, ChargeEuropa is committed to making EV charging accessible and convenient for drivers across Poland and beyond. The company's advanced DOOH/EV charging technology integrates digital advertising with EV charging, providing a unique and efficient solution for the growing electric vehicle market.About Shift4GoodShift4Good is an impact investment fund based in Paris, France. The fund is dedicated to supporting companies that drive environmental sustainability and positive social change. Shift4Good focuses on investing in new technologies and solutions that contribute to a greener future.About Simpact VenturesSimpact Ventures is a leading Polish venture capital fund based on the idea of impact investing. It mainly invests in the region of Central and Eastern Europe, supporting early-stage startups that change the world for the better. Simpact offers a broad investment ticket – up to over PLN 10 million, team experience and a transparent approach to investments. It is looking for committed founders with market-validated ideas and ambitions to go global.Learn more at simpactAbout MobilityFundMobilityFund is a global partnership of founders & funders with deep experience transforming the mobility sectors. It invests in startups disrupting the connectivity, autonomy, shared mobility, energy and logistics sectors, and has offices in Hamburg and Southern California, and partners across the globe.About Canard VenturesCanard Ventures is an American investment firm with a focus on early-stage and growth-stage companies. The firm invests in creative solutions and businesses that have the potential to transform industries and create significant value.

